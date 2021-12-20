House Dem blames Biden WH for not holding anyone 'accountable' for multiple crises: 'Started with Afghanistan'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A House Democrat blamed President Biden’s White House for not holding anybody "accountable" for the multiple crises plaguing America, saying it "started with Afghanistan ."

The lawmaker eviscerated Biden over the multiple political pit traps the administration has dug itself into. Specifically, the lawmaker took aim at the White House over its handling of the botched Afghanistan withdrawal that saw 13 U.S. service members killed in the Kabul suicide bombing in August.

MANCHIN BLASTS WH STAFF FOR LEAKING ‘ABSOLUTELY INEXCUSABLE’ THINGS ABOUT HIM AFTER REJECTING BBB

"This is an indictment of the senior leadership in the White House," the lawmaker told The Hill during a lengthy Monday phone call. "The worst part is nobody will be held accountable for this."

"They don't understand the American people want results; they don't want drama and rhetoric," the House Democrat continued. "Everyone has been left high and dry."

Additionally, the Democrat said that they could "see everyone" — meaning vulnerable Democrats — "fleeing for the hills at this point" to shy away from Biden and run for election on their own.

"It started with Afghanistan," the House Democrat continued. "Nobody was held accountable for the chaos that the Afghanistan withdrawal constituted. It allowed everyone to get a pass. It sent the message that the president will stick by you, so do whatever you want."

"I do think [Biden] needs to clean house if we have any chance of salvaging 2022. There have to be consequences," the legislator added.

The lawmaker’s comments come amid the Democrats’ internal implosion after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced on "Fox News Sunday" that he would not be voting for Biden’s signature Build Back Better bill, killing it outright.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The announcement has led to serious political infighting between progressive and moderate Democrats, who are clawing at both Manchin and the White House over the dead bill.

The infighting comes amid multiple crises facing the Biden administration, including the southern border crisis and growing inflation.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.