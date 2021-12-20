Politico editor Sam Stein declares Manchin's Build Back Better 'no' vote is ‘objectively devastating’ to earth

Politico editor Sam Stein was in anguish after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., announced on "Fox News Sunday" that he will be a definitive "no" on voting for President Biden’s Build Back Better plan after lengthy debate.

Many liberal media members quickly melted down after Manchin announced his decision and Stein, who is also an MSNBC contributor, declared the move is "objectively devastating" for the planet.

"A lot to process on the Manchin news but, from a substantive standpoint, it's just objectively devastating for the planet. The last best chance at climate change legislation is gone," Stein wrote.

LIBERAL PUNDITS REACT TO MANCHIN’S ‘NO’ ON BUILD BACK BETTER: ‘A LOT TO PROCESS’

Many mocked Stein for offering his thoughts, with critics accusing the MSNBC pundit of overreacting and others calling out his partisan take on the situation.

"This tweet is many things but ‘objective’ is not one of them," Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen responded.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spokesperson Christina Pushaw added, "Yes, just shocking that a senator who represents WEST VIRGINIA, where so many of his constituents’ livelihoods would be absolutely wiped out by the Green New Deal, isn’t doing what MSNBC/Politico want him to do."

Politico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MANCHIN SAYS HE ‘CANNOT VOTE' FOR BUILD BACK BETTER: ‘I’VE DONE EVERYTHING HUMANLY POSSIBLE'

Stein took notice of the criticism to his initial tweet and doubled down.

"Some conservative pushback to this, but this is objectively true, unless, I suppose, if you don't think climate change is happening or needs addressing," Stein wrote, quoting tweeting the original message.

Earlier this year, a Gallup survey found Americans' trust in the media to accurately and fairly report the news was almost as low as it's ever been.

Just 36 percent responded they had a "great deal" or "fair amount" of trust in print, TV, and radio reporting, with only seven percent answering the former in the poll. It was the second-lowest number in the Gallup question's history, only finishing above the 32-percent mark from 2016, when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton for the presidency.

Americans haven't expressed majority faith in the press in the Gallup survey since 2003.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.