Baker Mayfield's wife says COVID outbreak is 'super frustrating' as quarterback will miss Raiders' game

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, says the Cleveland Browns quarterback "feels 110%" despite failing to clear the COVID-19 reserve list in time for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders .

An outbreak of COVID-19 has seriously impacted the Browns with 10 starters failing to test out of protocols in time to play against the Raiders – a game the NFL already had to postpone on Saturday.

Mayfield said on social media Sunday that he was asymptomatic and was "praying to test negative" but the following day, his wife confirmed that he had not.

"Super frustrating since he feels 110%," she tweeted. "He did EVERYTHING he could to get that negative test… but we can only control what’s in our control. And this isn’t one of those things."

She continued: "You better believe we’ll be cheering LOUD from our couch. Our guys can get it done!!"

The Browns are in a tough situation as they will be taking the field without top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and right tackle James Hudson III.

Third-string quarterback Nick Mullens will fill in, as backup Case Keenum is also on the COVID-19 reserve list.

"He has played good football," head coach Kevin Stefanski, who is also out after testing positive, said. "He has some really good tape out there and is somebody that our personnel department has followed closely. He's done an outstanding job really for us all season long."

The Browns activated seven players from the practice squad to fill out the roster for Monday's game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.