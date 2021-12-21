California Democrat joins growing list of reps not running for reelection in 2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., became the latest House Democrat to announce she will not run for reelection in 2022, as the party works to keep its slim majority.

Roybal-Allard, 80, said in a statement that the time "has come for me to spend more time with my family." The Associated Press pointed out that her district seems to be headed for elimination, as part of the state’s once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts to account for population shifts. Her office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

California is losing a congressional seat for the first time because other states are growing faster, dropping to 52 seats from 53 seats, though it will remain the largest House delegation by far.

The Hill reported that 23 Democrats have indicated that they will not run for reelection, compared to 13 Republicans. The GOP currently holds 213 seats in the House compared to 221 for Democrats. CNN reported Monday that the sentiment inside the Democrat caucus is "that even more departures are likely."

"We have got a problem here," Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., who is retiring, told the network. "There are way too many people serving as members of Congress right now who I not only don’t look up to, I have zero respect for. And I’m saddened to have to say that."

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser reported in May that Republicans controlled the House for eight years before losing the majority during in 2018—during the Trump presidency. Although Republicans did not take back control of the House in 2020, they did better than expected and took a bite out of the Democrats’ majority.

Roybal-Allard’s announcement came after Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., announced that she will also retire after her current term and not seek reelection. She said her time in Congress has been the honor of her life, "but it’s also been incredibly challenging for my family and me."

The AP pointed out that the shifting boundaries in California may have played a role in the decision of others representatives, including Reps. Devin Nunes and Alan Lowenthal to leave their positions.

Redrawn congressional district maps show Roybal-Allard losing key areas in her district, with parts of it merging into the district now held by Lowenthal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report