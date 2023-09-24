Short questions with Dana Perino for Larry Kudlow

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week we're excited to shine the spotlight on Larry Kudlow, who currently serves as the host of "Kudlow" on FOX Business Network (weekdays 4 p.m./ET). He's also a FOX News contributor and joined the network in February 2021.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below!

Q: You have worn a lot of hats over the years — you had a post-market analysis show on CNBC, you were a senior managing director and chief economist of Bear Sterns, you worked in the Office of Management and Budget during the Reagan administration, you also served as President Trump’s top economic adviser. Now you’re the host of "Kudlow" on Fox Business. What is the most challenging role you’ve ever held?

LK: Trump economic assistant most challenging, most interesting and most fun.

Q: What is the best piece of advice you've ever been given?

LK: "Don't drink and go to (AA) meetings." (Twenty-eight years sober.) Saved my life, brought me to faith.

Q: How did you make your first dollar?

LK: Tennis counselor at summer camp. (Played college tennis.)

Q: Who is the last person you spoke to on the phone?

LK: My saintly wife.

Q: I recently hosted a dinner party where everyone had to come with an unpopular opinion, i.e. something that contradict the conventional status quo. For instance, "The Mona Lisa is overrated," or, "Soggy fries are better than crispy ones." What hot take would Larry Kudlow have brought to my dinner party?

LK: Donald Trump will be next president.

Q: What is one thing people would be surprised to know about you?

LK: Love my dog. (Sealyham terrier.)

Q: How do you define success?

LK: Happiness at home (married 36 years to saintly wife) and happiness with work.

Q: Any tips and advice for young people seeking financial success?

LK: Invest spare cash in S&P stock index and hold it there forever.

Q: How do you know when it’s time to leave a job and move onto the next opportunity?

LK: Have never known. Try to listen to God and follow His will.

Q: When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

LK: Wimbledon tennis champion. (Alas, never made it.)

"Work hard, then work even harder, then work even harder still." — Larry Kudlow

Q: What’s worth splurging on?

LK: English Savile Row bespoke suits, shirts and ties.

Q: Last book you read?

LK: "Sudden Prey" by John Sandford. (Lucas Davenport is my favorite cop.)\

Q: What are your three top tips on how NOT to get fired?

LK: Work hard, then work even harder, then work even harder still.

Q: What is the best advice you can give to a manager?

LK: Focus single-mindedly on mission success. Hands-on direction. Train and nurture staff.

Q: Lastly, this is one of my favorite questions to ask people: What is one problem you are currently trying to solve?

LK: Developing policies to achieve 4% economic growth and restore prosperity and happiness to America.

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews for Fox News Digital, check out this (long) list!

