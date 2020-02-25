What's popular on Netflix: A look at the streaming service's new Top 10 feature

Netflix has unveiled a new feature that highlights the most popular movies and TV shows in a user’s country.

The streaming service rolled out on Monday its new Top 10 list feature, which agglomerates movies and TV shows that are trending overall on the homepage. The films and shows on the list are also starred with a special “Top 10” badge.

Now let’s take a look at what is trending as of Feb. 25.

1. “Love is Blind”

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, “Love is Blind” is described as a “social experiment” in which single men and women in pursuit of love get engaged — before even meeting their future significant other.

2. “The Last Thing He Wanted”

“The Last Thing He Wanted” details the journey of a reporter who becomes ensnared in a story she is investigating when she must help her father broker an arms deal. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck and Willem Dafoe.

3. “Narcos Mexico”

The spinoff of the hit Netflix original “Narcos” premiered its Season 2 on Feb. 13.

4. “Locke & Key”

Three siblings move in with their mother following the murder of their father. Residing at their late father’s estate, they discover keys that hold magical powers.

5. “Gentefied”

When gentrification hits Los Angeles, the Morales cousins must work to save their grandfather’s taco shop.

6. “Better Call Saul”

The prequel to AMC’s “Breaking Bad” follows ace attorney Saul Goodman prior to meeting Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and currently has four seasons on Netflix. The show is currently on its fifth season.

7. “The Foreigner”

A restaurateur travels to Ireland to seek vengeance for his slain daughter. The film stars Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan.

8. “Babies”

“Babies” is a docuseries that documents how infants interact with the world and develop during their first year of life.

9. “The Office”

The popular NBC sitcom follows Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his co-workers at Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company, who are always thrust into wacky and zany situations.

10. “A Haunted House”

A satirical take on “Paranormal Activity” and found footage films, the film features a couple (Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins) who humorously struggle to survive in their haunted home. The twist: the girlfriend is possessed.