Pierce Brosnan praises Donald Trump on economic improvements, but not climate policy

Although he’s not completely sold on Donald Trump, actor Pierce Brosnan is giving the president some credit when it comes to advances in America’s economy.

The actor, 66, known to many as the man who played James Bond prior to Daniel Craig, previously said he was considering leaving the U.S. altogether as a result of Trump’s politics. However, in a recent interview with The Hill’s “In The Know,” the actor credits Trump for improvements in the economy.

“I think what he’s done for the economy is very good,” Brosnan said. “People are working, and that’s a step in the right direction.”

The Irish-born actor explained that, although he wasn’t born in the country, he’s found success and a home in the United States that he wants to preserve.

“This country is part of my life,” the “Mamma Mia!” star explained. “I’m an American citizen. I love America and America’s been very good to me. And I want to see happiness come back into our society.”

Brosnan's opinion on Trump and his policies is significantly different from what he said in 2018 to The Daily Mail, where he revealed he was considering leaving the U.S.

“That man has torn this country apart and you have to work out how much longer you can stay here,” he said at the time.

However, although Brosnan feels the economy is improving under the current president, he still wants Trump to do more, specifically on the issue of climate change.

“He has to support the rallying call of the young people," he said. “He has to get out of the coal business, the oil business. It’s just devouring the Earth around us. And there are other ways. We’ve seen it from other societies, other cultures.”