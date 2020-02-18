Netflix shows and movies are being blocked in these countries

In the increasingly crowded world of video streaming, Netflix still boasts a strong standing globally.

The company — a pioneer in producing streaming media and binge-worthy shows — now boasts more than 167 million subscribers worldwide, bolstered by a list of well-received movies and shows released in recent years.

Despite the site's global reach, societies don’t evolve in parallel.

Some content, usually about sex or drugs or religion or politics, is too scandalous for certain regions.

Controversy leads to content being banned and censored.

Here is a recent list of Netflix shows and movies that are blocked in various countries, according to a new transparency report.

2020

“The Last Hangover,” a Netflix original special from Brazil’s Rio-based comedy group Porta dos Fundos in which Jesus’s disciples wake up after a Last Supper raging party, was removed in Singapore.

2019

An episode about Saudi Arabia of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” was removed in Saudi Arabia.

“The Last Temptation of Christ” was banned in Singapore.

2018

“Cooking on High,” “The Legend of 420” and “Disjointed” were removed in Singapore.

2017

“Full Metal Jacket” was removed in Vietnam.

“Night of the Living Dead” is banned in Germany.

2015

“The Bridge,” a documentary film about suicide attempts on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, was removed in New Zealand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.