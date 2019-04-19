Anne Hathaway elaborates on why she’s done drinking: ‘It makes me unavailable for my son’

Actress Anne Hathaway is throwing in the towel when it comes to drinking alcoholic beverages — and for a good reason.

The actress, who has been open in the past about her choice to stop drinking, elaborated on her decision to do so in an interview for Tatler magazine's cover story.

ANNE HATHAWAY SAYS SHE'S DONE DRINKING AFTER NIGHT OUT WITH MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

“My issue is I just love it. So. Much. But the way I do it makes me unavailable for my son,” Hathaway said, referring to her 3-year-old son, Jonathan, who she shares with husband and actor Adam Shulman.

“My last hangover lasted for five days. I’d earned it: it was a day drinking session with friends that went into an evening birthday party with one of my drinking buddies. I will never be that person who can nurse a glass of wine throughout an entire evening,” added Hathaway.

The actress, 36, then said she would be “in the gutter” had she not become an actress.

“I could have seen myself being a teacher. Or going into the military. Or being some kind of do-gooder with a death wish,” she said, before joking: “But more likely than anything else I would have been an alcoholic.”

Hathaway, during an appearance on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in January, revealed she decided to stop drinking a few months prior.

"I quit drinking back in October,” she said at the time, adding she plans to stay dry “for 18 years.”

“I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings," she continued.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.