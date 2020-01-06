Princess Martha Louise’s boyfriend Shaman Durek breaks silence on Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn’s death

Shaman Durek, who is dating Princess Martha Louise of Norway, is breaking his silence on the death of her ex-husband Ari Behn.

The 47-year-old author took his life on Christmas day.

“Out of deep respect for Martha and Ari’s children, I will not comment further on the passing of their father, not now nor later, other than to say I am so incredibly sad for their loss,” the Los Angeles-based “spiritual guide and gifted healer,” wrote on a photo of a water lily posted on Instagram Sunday.

Behn was married to the royal for 14 years before divorcing in 2016. The shared three daughters: Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11. He was laid to rest on Friday at Oslo Cathedral by members of the Norwegian royal family, People magazine reported.

Durek, whose celebrity clientele includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and James Van Der Beek, among others, did not attend the funeral, the outlet noted.

KEVIN SPACEY ACCUSER ARI BEHN ‘WAS AN IMPORTANT PART OF OUR FAMILY,’ SAYS NORWAY’S KING HARALD V

KEVIN SPACEY ACCUSER ARI BEHN, EX OF NORWEGIAN PRINCESS, DIED BY SUICIDE, MANAGER SAYS

Martha Louise, 48, spoke out hours after the ceremony.

“Dear Ari, We were supposed to be together at Christmas and celebrating. We had all been looking forward to it,” she captioned a photo of her ex on Instagram, as translated by People. “And we are so infinitely sad and sorry for the loss of just you because you were the girls’ warm, funny, wise and good dad that they so dearly miss.”

“We miss the funny comments, your fine viewpoints, the poetic tone, the overflowing compliments, the great love you had for them,” she continued. “Today you would have been so proud of them. But now there is a void where you were because no one can ever replace you for our beautiful girls. And it is so painful to think that you would leave the earth. We are in deep sorrow and pain altogether. An invisible illness took you more and more because that’s when the mental health fails. For a long time, we gradually saw you disappear, but we held on to the belief that this would go well. Your family fought for you. They have been there for you day and night.

“You are and will continue to be deeply missed, Ari. And I feel sad that you never really understood how loved you were. I hope that we who are left can be good at praising each other and saying nice words to each other. For we have this life to share just how happy we are for each other and what wonderful qualities we see in each other. We keep you in love, Ari, and move on with your words: Every day is a party and you are a piece of jewelry.”

CROWN PRINCESS METTE-MARIT OF NORWAY SAYS SHE REGRETS HER TIES TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN

KEVIN SPACEY SETTLES SEXUAL ASSAULT SUIT FOLLOWING ACCUSER'S DEATH

The royal house of Norway previously came forward following Behn’s death.

“It is with great sorrow that the queen and I have learned of the death of Ari Behn,” King Harald V announced in a statement sent to Fox News. “Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we will bring many warm, good memories of him with us.

“We are grateful that we had the chance to know him,” continued the 82-year-old. “We grieve for our grandchildren, who have lost their beloved father, and extend our deepest sympathy to his parents and siblings, who have lost a dear son and brother. We ask that respect be shown for the privacy of Ari’s closest family in this difficult time.”

Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit also released a statement concerning Behn’s death.

KEVIN SPACEY WON'T BE CHARGED IN ONE SEX-ASSAULT CASE AFTER ACCUSER DIES

“Ari was a good friend, a much-loved member of the family and a fabulous uncle with whom we shared many of life’s precious moments,” they wrote. “It is with great sadness we have learned of his passing. We were all extremely fond of Ari. Our thoughts at this time are with Maud, Leah, Emma, Princess Martha Louise and Ari’s closest family.”

A rep for the Norwegian palace told Fox News that Martha Louise had no comment.

Martha Louise is the eldest child of King Harald and Queen Sonja and fourth in line to the throne.

Behn's manager, Geir Hakonsund, confirmed his death in a statement on Christmas Day.

KEVIN SPACEY ACCUSER INVOKES RIGHT NOT TO TESTIFY ABOUT MISSING CELLPHONE

KEVIN SPACEY CASE: COURT REVEALS GRAPHIC TEXTS BETWEEN ACCUSER, GIRLFRIEND

"It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today," the statement read.

In December 2017, Behn accused Kevin Spacey, 60, of groping him under a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. The actor never responded to the allegation.

An anonymous massage therapist who sued Spacey for allegedly sexually assaulting him during a session in 2016 died in September 2018.

The Oscar winner has been accused by more than a dozen men of sexual misconduct. In July, sexual assault charges in Massachusetts involving an 18-year-old man were dropped.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.