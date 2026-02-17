Expand / Collapse search
Then and Now

Morgan Fairchild refused to ‘sell my soul’ for Hollywood fame

The actress became a sex symbol after Jerry Falwell and Rev. Donald Wildmon declared her 'too sexy for TV'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published | Updated
Morgan Fairchild may have made audiences wonder if she was "too sexy for TV," but she refused to play Hollywood’s so-called game to get ahead.

The actress, whose breakout role in the soap "Flamingo Road" cemented her bombshell image before she became a glamorous vixen on "Falcon Crest," has a new podcast, "2 B----es From Texas," co-hosted with her sister, Cathryn Hartt. The show features never-before-heard stories from their decades in showbiz and sit-down interviews with celebrity friends.

The 76-year-old told Fox News Digital that, looking back, she didn’t want "to sell my soul" to get ahead.

A close-up of Morgan Fairchild in a glamorous gown and a white feather boa.

Morgan Fairchild is seen here in 1984 promoting the TV special "Blondes vs Brunettes." She is now the co-host of the podcast "2 B----es From Texas." (Bob D'Amico /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

"When I first moved to L.A., everyone told me, ‘If you don’t go to the right parties, if you don’t sleep with the right people, and if you don’t do what everybody does, you’re never going to get anywhere,’" she said. "Well, I don’t even drink, much less do drugs. I just never did. When they told me that’s what it takes to make it here, I thought, ‘Then I guess I just won’t have a career.’"

"I know there are jobs I lost because I wouldn’t sleep with people," Fairchild reflected. "I know that, and I accept that I wasn’t willing to accept that. I just wasn’t willing to sleep with them."

Mark Harmon being seduced by Morgan Fairchild in "Flamingo Road."

Morgan Fairchild played Constance Weldon Carlyle on "Flamingo Road," which aired from 1980 to 1982.  (United Archives GmbH)

Before becoming an ’80s icon, Fairchild got her first taste of Hollywood with a small, uncredited role in 1967’s "Bonnie and Clyde," starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

"I went to a cast party, and I realized everybody was a little strange," she said. "The next day, I was walking with one of my mentors, and he said, ‘You seem a little down.’ I told him, ‘I really like working on this movie, but I’m realizing it’s a strange world. I walked out on this party, but that’s the reality of the business, and I can’t just keep walking out on reality.’"

"He gave me the best piece of advice I ever got," Fairchild shared. "He said, ‘Nonsense, you can always walk out on reality.' So that’s how I approached Hollywood. 

Morgan Fairchild in bed wearing a slinky black dress for a film.

Morgan Fairchild is seen here starring in 1982's "The Seduction." (Pictorial Press Ltd)

"I create my own reality. I live my own life the way I want to. Those are the choices, as long as you can accept the downside, which is that if you don’t do these things people tell you that you have to do, you may not work. As long as you’re willing to accept that, then you’re fine."

A close-up of Morgan Fairchild wearing a purple blazer.

Morgan Fairchild co-hosts "2 B----es From Texas" with her sister, actress Cathryn Hartt. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Fairchild said she never regretted doing things her own way when it came to focusing on her acting career.

"I never had to look back on anything," she said. "I made my decision early on that I was not going to sell my soul or my pride or my dignity to succeed in this business. I might’ve done a little better if I had, but I was willing to live with that."

Loni Anderson wearing a pink tank top with red pants being embraced by Morgan Fairchild wearing a yellow blouse with black pants and a skinny black belt.

Loni Anderson and Morgan Fairchild are seen here in this undated photo. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Like on her podcast, Fairchild enjoys revisiting her past — even the times she unexpectedly found herself in hot water.

Morgan Fairchild filming a scene for "Flamingo Road."

Morgan Fairchild is seen here opposite Mark Harmon in "Flamingo Road." (United Archives GmbH)

Fairchild said People magazine photographed her in early 1981 for a feature on her role in "Flamingo Road." The issue’s release was postponed after the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan that March.

"It was right at the end of our first season, and we didn’t know yet if we were going to get picked up for a second season," she said. 

Morgan Fairchild in 1980s attire and big hair for "Falcon Crest."

Actress Morgan Fairchild as Jordan Roberts, a San Francisco attorney in "Falcon Crest," circa 1985. (CBS via Getty Images)

"That left People magazine with no hook for the cover. And then, Jerry Falwell, founder of the Moral Majority, and Rev. Donald Wildmon declared me ‘too sexy for TV.’ They tried to censor me and get me kicked off TV."

Morgan Fairchild wearing a glamorous black and emerald green sparkling gown in the 1980s.

Morgan Fairchild became a sex symbol in the 1980s. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"They handed me the cover back," Fairchild said with a laugh. "They gave People the hook, and it got a lot more coverage than it would have otherwise."

Falwell and Wildmon publicly denounced what they viewed as indecent and immoral television, targeting prime-time shows they said glorified promiscuity. Fairchild’s sensual "Flamingo Road" character soon became a high-profile symbol of the content they condemned.

Jimmy Kimmel holding Morgan Fairchild's People magazine cover story.

Jimmy Kimmel brought up Morgan Fairchild’s People magazine cover during her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that aired on Nov. 11, 2025. During the interview, Kimmel asked Fairchild about the controversy linked to Jerry Falwell and the Moral Majority. (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

The backlash didn’t hurt Fairchild’s career. Instead, it helped launch her into stardom. People magazine’s July 1981 cover story ran with the headline, "Is she too sexy for TV?" She later earned a Golden Globe nomination.

Morgan Fairchild wearing a leopard slip.

Actress Morgan Fairchild poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, circa 1995. (Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Fairchild admitted she still has "no clue" why she was targeted at the time.

"I don’t know why they picked me instead of another blonde or someone else on the show," she said. 

Morgan Fairchild leaning against a smiling Matthew Perry.

Morgan Fairchild played Matthew Perry’s character’s mother on "Friends." (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"I have no clue why they didn’t like me, but I’m grateful. It gave me the cover back — and it’s not a bad title to have. Otherwise, I’d have just been Morgan Fairchild from ‘Flamingo Road.’ But when they tried to censor me, it backfired. They made me a bigger deal and gave me what’s now considered a classic magazine cover."

Morgan Fairchild wearing all red with her sister wearing all black in the 1980s.

Morgan Fairchild and her sister Cathryn Hartt attend the "I Love New York" celebration on Sept. 30, 1982, in New York City. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

When asked how she felt about being labeled a sex symbol, Fairchild replied, "There are a lot of worse things to be called than a sex symbol."

"But it still surprises me," she said. "I wasn’t expecting it, but there are far worse things to be labeled."

Morgan Fairchild smiling

Morgan Fairchild told Fox News Digital she didn't mind being recognized as a sex symbol during the 1980s. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

In the 1980s, Fairchild became one of Hollywood’s earliest and most visible advocates during the AIDS crisis. She said it was her choice to speak out when many others stayed silent out of fear of being blacklisted in Hollywood. It was a decision that nearly cost her career.

Susan Lucci, Susan St. James, Rock Hudson and Morgan Fairchild posing together in the 1980s.

From left: Susan Lucci, Susan St. James, Rock Hudson and Morgan Fairchild, circa 1984. Hudson died on Oct. 2, 1985, from complications related to AIDS. He was 59. (Dam Scull/PHOTOlink)

"I know it cost me work," she said. "I’ve been told it cost me work by people who were in casting rooms. I’ve been told I was too controversial because of my stance on AIDS. People didn’t want me around their kids. People didn’t want me to eat at their place. They didn’t want me in their homes. But I lost friends. I couldn't sit back and stay silent."

"But here was the sweet thing," she said. "The first time I visited a hospice, I asked myself, ‘What do I say to these guys who are dying? What can I say that’s comforting?’ 

Morgan Fairchild creating a heart symbol with her hands at the red carpet.

Morgan Fairchild attends the Farrah Fawcett Foundation 2025 Tex-Mex Fiesta at The Rustic on Oct. 30, 2025, in Dallas. (Omar Vega/Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Foundation)

"I walked in, and three guys came over and said, ‘We want your eye makeup tricks.’ I did it to cheer them up — and I know I lost work because of that. But those are the choices you make. You decide what matters more: playing it safe or trying to help. And I’ll always try to help."

And she would do it again, Fairchild insisted.

"I’m grateful for where my life choices have taken me," she added.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

