Joanna Cassidy says she doesn't feel awkward dating Suzanne Somers' widower Alan Hamel

Joanna Cassidy spoke about her relationship with Alan Hamel during a recent podcast appearance.

In a recent interview on the "Still Here Podcast with Steve Kmetko," the 80-year-old actress opened up about her current relationship after being asked by the host if she was seeing anyone.

"Well, I am dating someone," she said. "Actually, he's a widow, and it's really interesting because I didn't date for a long time. I just, honestly, I don't know, it just didn't enter my life and Lord knows I'm out there."

She went on to say that the person she was "always looking" for a romantic connection and began dating her new man after running into him "a year ago, and it's going well."

When asked to share more about who her new man is, Cassidy first tried to keep it a secret, saying, "I'm so private," before admitting, "his name is Alan Hamel, who was married to Suzanne Somers for many years."

Hamel and Somers were together for 55 years, and married for 46, before the "Three's Company" actress died in October 2023, following a battle with breast cancer.

Somers and Cassidy worked together on the three-part 1985 ABC miniseries, "Hollywood Wives," but when asked if that makes dating her widower awkward, Cassidy explained, "Not at all, not for me."

Cassidy was previously married to Dr. Kennard C. Kobrin, a psychiatrist, with whom she shared two children, for 10 years, from 1964 to 1974.

While Cassidy has not publicly spoken about her relationship with Hamel in the past, he previously opened up about their romance in an interview with Page Six in June 2025. He told the outlet at the time that he met Cassidy 45 years ago when she was a guest on his show, adding, "We liked each other, not romantically, but mainly with respect."

"My son [from a previous marriage] met Joanna at a screening and, after a long conversation, suggested to Joanna that she and me would get along and should meet," Hamel said regarding their recent reconnection. "Stephen did not know we knew each other."

Hamel further elaborated on his relationship with Cassidy in an interview with Fox News Digital in August 2025, saying, they had a good connection and "we’ve spent a lot of time being with each other, which is great."

He explained that while "it was odd" getting back on the dating scene following Somers' death, he knew that was what she wanted for him.

"She is No Hollywood BS and we laugh a lot," he said. "During Suzanne‘s last few days, she told me twice to ‘don’t mope around. Live your life. We will see one another after you cross over.’ I’m fortunate to have Joanna in my life. Most men would love to have a Joanna in their life."

On her part, Cassidy told Fox News Digital that the connection between her and Hamel "was quite natural," adding, "I felt very much at ease. ... I think our first date lasted three days."