Halle Berry says ‘Monster’s Ball’ sex scene could have ended her career

Halle Berry is finally getting real about her infamous sex scene in "Monster's Ball."

On a recent episode of the "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" podcast, Berry recalled the moments before she agreed to film the nude sex scene with Billy Bob Thornton and had thoughts that it might end her career 25 years ago.

"People around me said, because at that time I hadn’t done nudity, and the sex scene was like a big, like it had a big red light on it," she began. "I felt like this was either gonna be one of the best things I ever did or it would end my career."

Berry added, "If this ends my career, then I’m ending my own career on my own beliefs."

O'Brien pointed out that Berry ended up winning an Oscar for best actress for her role as Leticia Musgrove in "Monster's Ball."

At the time, the "Catwoman" star believed it was a "no money," small, indie film, and she had "nothing to lose" by agreeing to do the nude scene.

"When you really believe that - and I do - I can still sit here 30 years later at 60 this year, not afraid to do anything really 'cause I still feel that way," Berry said. "I have nothing to lose. Nothing. And that is a really empowering feeling that has allowed me to try many different things over my career."

"Monster's Ball" was released in 2001 and explored themes of racism, grief, and redemption in the American South. Prior to appearing in the movie alongside Thornton, Berry rose to fame in the early 1990s with roles in films like "Boomerang" (1992) and "The Flintstones" (1994).

Berry's Academy Award for "Monster's Ball" made her the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for best actress.

