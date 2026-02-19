Expand / Collapse search
Halle Berry says ‘Monster’s Ball’ sex scene could have ended her career

Berry says she had 'nothing to lose' with the indie film role that made her the first Black woman to win best actress Academy Award

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Halle Berry is finally getting real about her infamous sex scene in "Monster's Ball."

On a recent episode of the "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" podcast, Berry recalled the moments before she agreed to film the nude sex scene with Billy Bob Thornton and had thoughts that it might end her career 25 years ago.

"People around me said, because at that time I hadn’t done nudity, and the sex scene was like a big, like it had a big red light on it," she began. "I felt like this was either gonna be one of the best things I ever did or it would end my career."

Halle Berry

Halle Berry was willing to end her career over infamous "Monster's Ball" nude sex scene. (Getty Images)

Berry added, "If this ends my career, then I’m ending my own career on my own beliefs."

O'Brien pointed out that Berry ended up winning an Oscar for best actress for her role as Leticia Musgrove in "Monster's Ball."

"I felt like this was either gonna be one of the best things I ever did or it would end my career."

— Halle Berry

At the time, the "Catwoman" star believed it was a "no money," small, indie film, and she had "nothing to lose" by agreeing to do the nude scene.

Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton

Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton in a scene from "Monster's Ball." (Lions Gate Films/Getty Images)

Halle Berry in Monster's Ball

Halle Berry approaches a man in a scene from the film "Monster's Ball." (Lions Gate Films/Getty Images)

"When you really believe that - and I do - I can still sit here 30 years later at 60 this year, not afraid to do anything really 'cause I still feel that way," Berry said. "I have nothing to lose. Nothing. And that is a really empowering feeling that has allowed me to try many different things over my career."

Halle Berry Oscars

Halle Berry at the 74th Annual Academy Awards. (Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage)

"Monster's Ball" was released in 2001 and explored themes of racism, grief, and redemption in the American South. Prior to appearing in the movie alongside Thornton, Berry rose to fame in the early 1990s with roles in films like "Boomerang" (1992) and "The Flintstones" (1994).

Halle Berry holding an Oscar

Halle Berry posed with her Oscar for her role in "Monster's Ball." (SGranitz/WireImage)

Berry's Academy Award for "Monster's Ball" made her the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for best actress.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

