'Sopranos' star Michael Imperioli weighs in on characters' political leanings: 'Probably Trump supporters'

"The Sopranos" star, Michael Imperioli, gives his opinion on how the characters from the hit show would lean politically.

In a recent interview with The Independent, the 59-year-old actor admitted that, in his opinion, many of the characters from the hit HBO show that ran for six seasons, "would probably be Trump supporters."

"The show is about the American dream, especially through the eyes of immigrants," he said. "I think that would be one of the big themes if it was made today: the current climate in the U.S., and what they’re doing to immigrants."

He continued: "The fact is that these characters are all immigrants, but I think a lot of them would probably be Trump supporters, oddly enough. So how do they reconcile those things? When Italians came over – and people forget this, or they don’t want to see it – a lot of them were undocumented."

The show aired from 1999 to 2007, and won 21 Emmy Awards, including outstanding drama series, supporting actress, supporting actor, lead actor and actress and others.

Years after the show came to an end, a prequel film, "The Many Saints of Newark," was released in October 2021, starring Michael Gandolfini as the young version of the main character Tony Soprano, originally portrayed by Michael's father, James Gandolfini, in the original show.

"Once the audition process started, I started watching the show. ... The audition process was the hardest part," Michael Gandolfini told The Wall Street Journal about preparing to audition for the movie. "Just watching for the first time. Seeing my dad and seeing how good my dad was — which pissed me off in some regard and made me feel so proud."

James Gandolfini died in 2013 from a heart attack while on a family vacation in Rome, Italy, when Michael was only 14 years old.

While James won three Emmys and many other awards for his portrayal of Tony Soprano, the head of an Italian mob family in New Jersey, his co-star, Drea de Matteo, remembers him for more than his acting prowess.

"I mean, this is a man who called us into his trailer one by one and gave us each checks for $30,000. And we're like, ‘What is this for?’ He's like, 'We just cut a deal for DVDs, and they didn't include you guys,'" she recalled in an interview with Fox News Digital in March 2024.

She went on to say he once handed out expensive watches to everyone on the cast following the Emmy Awards, and that he would order "food for the crew and the cast every Friday," adding, "He was a gem. He was humble."

When it comes to James' legacy, de Matteo says she wants people to remember him as Tony Soprano.

"Watching those performances, watching his performance as an actor, just what an incredible performance," de Matteo said. "I want people to remember Tony Soprano, No. 1. I mean, that was the legacy he left. Then, within his family, he left a personal legacy, and the friends that he knew and the cast members he knew."

The show also starred Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and others.