Jessica Alba flaunts toned abs in bikini photos during Miami vacation with boyfriend Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba is enjoying her beach vacation.

In a recent Instagram post, the 44-year-old actress shared snippets from her vacation in Florida, captioning the post, "A Miami minute."

The carousel of photos featured pictures of the ocean views, a relaxing bubble bath and the yummy food she snacked on while away, as well as a few bikini pictures.

One of the pictures shows Alba lounging on the beach in a brown and white patterned bikini with the ocean waves visible behind her. She can be seen wearing the same bikini in a mirror selfie, showing off her toned abs.

Also included in the slideshow is a photo of a man holding up a sign which reads, "Will you be my Valentine," signed by her boyfriend, actor Danny Ramirez. The two could be seen cuddling while out at a restaurant in another photo, in which Alba is smiling at the camera and Ramirez has his faced pressed against hers while smiling.

Fans could not help but leave positive messages for the actress in the comments section, with one writing, "You are soo stunning. You just look amazing," and another adding, "The most beautiful woman in the world truly."

Ramirez also made an appearance in the comments section, sending three rose emojis.

Alba first confirmed she and Ramirez were in a relationship in October 2025, when she posted photos of the two of them on vacation in Australia, after first sparking romance rumors in July 2025.

Fans later got a further look into their romance when she shared photos from her New Year's Eve vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which included a video of Ramirez leaning in kiss the "Fantastic Four" star.

Her relationship with Ramirez comes after her split from her ex-husband, Cash Warren, after 16 years of marriage.

The two announced their separation in January 2025, with Alba filing for divorce a month later. In the divorce filings, the date of separation is listed as Dec. 27, 2024.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," she concluded. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

Throughout their 16-year marriage, the former couple welcomed three children together: Honor, 17; Haven, 14; and Hayes, 8.