Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn ‘was an important part of our family,’ says Norway’s King Harald V

The royal house of Norway has come forward following the death of Ari Behn, who took his life on Christmas, Fox News has learned on Thursday.

The 47-year-old was a former member of Norway’s royal family and had accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault.

“It is with great sorrow that the queen and I have learned of the death of Ari Behn,” King Harald V announced in a statement sent to Fox News. “Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we will bring many warm, good memories of him with us.

“We are grateful that we had the chance to know him,” continued the 82-year-old. “We grieve for our grandchildren, who have lost their beloved father, and extend our deepest sympathy to his parents and siblings, who have lost a dear son and brother. We ask that respect be shown for the privacy of Ari’s closest family in this difficult time.”

Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit also released a statement concerning Behn’s death.

“Ari was a good friend, a much-loved member of the family and a fabulous uncle with whom we shared many of life’s precious moments,” they wrote. “It is with great sadness we have learned of his passing. We were all extremely fond of Ari. Our thoughts at this time are with Maud, Leah, Emma, Princess Martha Louise and Ari’s closest family.”

A rep for the Norwegian palace told Fox News that Martha Louise, who was married to Behn between 2002 and 2017, had no comment. They shared three daughters, the youngest of whom is 11.

In 2009, Behn opened up to Norwegian magazine Massiv about the demons he battled, the New York Post reported.

"I work hard for lunch, and then I can take the first drink of the day at half-past two," Behn told the outlet, adding that it was a "bad habit I have admitted."

Behn, who was a successful author, also voiced his fear of raising his three daughters he shared with Martha Louise, 48.

"The only thing I fear is that I will not be able to complete the project I have started with my wife, namely to raise three wonderful daughters to become independent, wise individuals with critical empathy and a real understanding that takes them far past Akersgata, to say it carefully," he continued, referring to a section in the city of Oslo.

According to the New York Post, Behn predicted a sad death for himself and discussed becoming "more and more" lonely in a 2009 piece.

"I'm going to die without the company of anyone, but without being lonely and bitter," he told the Norwegian magazine. "It's like I'm never really able to connect with anyone."

Martha Louise is the eldest child of King Harald and Queen Sonja and fourth in line to the throne.

In 1999, Behn published his first book, a collection of short stories titled “Sad as Hell.” His last published book, “Inferno,” was released in 2018 and detailed his struggle with mental health issues.

Behn's manager, Geir Hakonsund, confirmed his death in a statement on Christmas Day.

"It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today," the statement read.

In December 2017, Behn accused Spacey, 60, of groping him under a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. The actor never responded to the allegation.

An anonymous massage therapist who sued Spacey for allegedly sexually assaulting him during a session in 2016 died in September 2018.

The Oscar winner has been accused by more than a dozen men of sexual misconduct. In July, sexual assault charges in Massachusetts involving an 18-year-old man were dropped.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.