Former Prince Andrew’s daughters torn between loyalty and legacy after father’s birthday arrest: experts

The former prince faces misconduct charges over alleged confidential trade information sharing with Jeffrey Epstein

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published | Updated
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are confronting their disgraced father’s explosive arrest as the sisters may soon face a fight for their royal futures.

The former Prince Andrew, 66, was arrested Thursday — his birthday — on suspicion of misconduct in public office during an inquiry linked to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. He is accused of sharing confidential trade information with the late convicted sex offender.

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son is the first senior British royal to be arrested since King Charles I nearly 400 years ago. After being held for about 11 hours, Thames Valley Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that Andrew was later released.

KING CHARLES BREAKS SILENCE ON INVESTIGATION INTO ANDREW'S TRADE ENVOY ROLE WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN

A close-up of the York sisters looking stern wearing all black.

Princess Beatrice, left, and Princess Eugenie are seen at the funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022. The sisters are now faced with the fallout of their father's arrest. (Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

"While both daughters were loyal to their parents, they now face the untenable choice of whether salvaging their own futures must prevail, given even their maiden York name is so toxic," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"They have been understandably distressed by the Epstein file contents regarding both their parents, but will no doubt create even more visible distance from their parents while perhaps still supporting them privately," Fordwich shared. 

A man stepping out of an unmarked car at the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in Sandringham, Norfolk.

A man steps out of an unmarked car at the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Feb. 19, 2026, in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

"They now have tough decisions to make. All children faced with the despicable behavior of their parents have to make such a choice."

Fordwich’s statements came shortly after People magazine reported that the York sisters are attempting to navigate the family’s latest fallout. While Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have maintained a close relationship with their parents, the dynamic is shifting.

"They're trying to stay away from it," a source told the outlet. "They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from this."

Prince Andrew looking stern in a dark suit and blue tie standing next to his daughters and brother Prince Edward

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Eugenie, left, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward attend a national service of thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In addition to protecting their young children from the scrutiny, "they're also putting pieces of the puzzle together in real time and realizing they may have been used," the source claimed.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the back of a car after release

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaves Aylsham Police Station in a vehicle on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. (Reuters/Phil Noble TPX Images of the Day)

"That has to feel like a complete betrayal. They’re heartbroken — but a dad is still your dad, and a mom is still your mom. Love for a parent isn’t a light switch. It’s an incredibly painful and introspective moment for them."

The whereabouts of Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, remain unclear. The Daily Mail reported that she was last publicly seen leaving Royal Lodge, her ex-husband’s former 30-room estate, in September. 

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor looking concerned outside of church.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor attend the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025, in London. The ex-Duchess of York's whereabouts are currently unknown. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Although they divorced in 1996, the pair continued living there. Her last social media post, also in September, commemorated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The York sisters with their mother, Sarah Ferguson, smiling and sitting together during a royal engagement in the U.K.

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, with her daughters Princess Beatrice, right, and Princess Eugenie. They visited the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at University College Hospital in London on April 23, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ferguson’s spokesperson for comment.

Fordwich is adamant that the sisters have a tough road ahead of them as working royals.

Princess Beatrice wearing a brown coat looking on at Christmas Day.

Princess Beatrice attends the Christmas service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2025, in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Only total nitwits wouldn’t see that their parents’ close association with a convicted pedophile would be totally toxic to the monarchy, indeed, in society at all," she explained. "If one’s parents behave so despicably, those of age have tough choices to make."

Former Prince Andrew being driven after he was released following his arrest.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen returning home after leaving police custody following his arrest on Feb. 19, 2026, in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

"Andrew has been dependent upon his daughters for emotional support, which to date hasn’t wavered. But they are most likely not to appear publicly with him again."

"They may try to continue their charitable work, but those charities are unlikely to want to be associated with such a family," Fordwich warned.

A photo of Princess Eugenie

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital Princess Eugenie is close to her father and has been struggling with the scandal behind closed doors. (David M. Benett/Getty Images)

To date, Eugenie and Beatrice have not released a public statement — unlike their uncle, King Charles III. Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital he isn’t surprised.

Princess Beatrice looking concerned in a purple patterned coat and a matching hat.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his wife Princess Beatrice walk behind Princess Eugenie during the Christmas service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2025, in Sandringham. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Eugenie and Beatrice will keep a low profile for a few weeks while The Firm decides what will happen next," he said. "Obviously, the charities they support will be very anxious about any ongoing negative brand issues related to their father. It doesn’t help that Sarah has fallen off the radar."

"The temperature at the palace is off the scale," he said. "A YouGov opinion poll has revealed that 78% of those questioned want Andrew held accountable in both the U.K. and America."

A security officer in front of the gate of Buckingham Palace.

High security measures and media activity are seen around Buckingham Palace as developments continue regarding the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Friday, police continued searching Andrew’s former home. The British government is also considering whether to formally remove him from the line of succession. 

Vehicles entering the stone gates of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

Police officers are stationed outside as pedestrians and vehicles approach the gates of Royal Lodge on Feb. 19, 2026, in Windsor. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Despite being stripped of his princely title in October and now facing a police investigation, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne — a change that would require new legislation.

"The government is considering any further steps that might be required, and we’re not ruling anything out," announced James Murray, the government’s chief secretary to the Treasury.

Edward VIII Memoirs of a King

The Duke of Windsor (1894-1972), formerly King Edward VIII, with his memoir, "A King's Story: The Memoirs of the Duke of Windsor," circa 1951. (Erika Stone/Getty Images)

The last time a royal was removed from the line of succession was after the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936. The law was changed to remove him and any descendants from the list.

King Charles pointing and having a stern conversation with ex-Prince Andrew as they wear matching black suits.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and King Charles III attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's mass service at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025, in London. Andrew no longer uses the title "Prince" or "His Royal Highness." Other royal honors and military titles have also been revoked or altered. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Fordwich pointed out that the king wanted to protect his nieces from the public scrutiny surrounding their father. However, the crown must always come first.

"King Charles has wanted to project his charitable, forgiving nature by including both girls at public family events," she said. "He is profoundly concerned about them. But the institution must be protected first. Still, he doesn’t want to punish his nieces for their father’s debauchery."

Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie on her wedding day in 2018.

Princess Eugenie, accompanied by her father, arrives at St. George's Chapel ahead of her and Jack Brooksbank's wedding ceremony on Oct. 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Andrew appears in multiple documents among the 3 million pages related to Epstein released by the U.S. Department of Justice, including emails from Ferguson referencing their daughters. Inclusion in those files does not imply wrongdoing.

Sarah Ferguson standing outside posing with an unidentified woman.

Sarah Ferguson is seen in one of the photos released by the U.S. Department of Justice. (The U.S. Justice Department/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

People reported that Andrew sent Epstein family Christmas cards in 2011 and 2012 featuring photos of Beatrice and Eugenie.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 on one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of procuring a minor for prostitution. He served 13 months in jail and died in custody in 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleged that Epstein trafficked her to Andrew for sex when she was 17, filed a civil lawsuit in 2021. The case was settled out of court in 2022, with Andrew admitting no wrongdoing.

SARAH FERGUSON’S CRUDE REMARK ABOUT THEN-TEENAGE PRINCESS EUGENIE REVEALED IN NEWLY UNSEALED EPSTEIN EMAILS

Virginia Giuffre's book near Big Ben in London.

"Nobody's Girl — A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre is seen in London on Oct. 21, 2025. (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Giuffre, 41, died in 2025. Her posthumous memoir reiterated her claims.

Fordwich said that the sisters will likely continue to keep a low profile as their father’s scandals are dealt with by the law.

Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson at Beatrice's college graduation in 2011.

The former Duke and Duchess of York with their daughter, Princess Beatrice, following her graduation ceremony at Goldsmiths College on Sept. 9, 2011, in London. (Ian Nicholson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Their only chance of any sort of inclusion in the royal family is if they remain scandal-free, as well as totally and utterly supportive of the royal family, hence the choices they must make," said Fordwich.

Princess Eugenie wearing a grey coat next to Princess Beatrice in a navy blue coat

The York sisters are known to share a close bond. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Eugenie was skiing in Switzerland when her father was being arrested," Fordwich shared. "Best she sticks to that. Prince William, their cousin, will not bow to sentiment like his father. His focus as heir to the throne will be on the long-term survival of the monarchy. He will enforce a tougher stance, limiting all non-working royals."

"Prince William is well known to have zero tolerance for any reputational risk," Fordwich added.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor smiling outside a church at Prince William while the prince looks annoyed in a dark suit.

Royal experts claimed to Fox News Digital that Prince William wants to completely banish his uncle from royal life. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Andrew announced in October that he was giving up his royal titles, and the palace confirmed later that month that the king had "initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew."

PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCESS CATHERINE 'DEEPLY CONCERNED' BY EPSTEIN FILES REVELATIONS, PALACE SAYS

A family portrait of a young Prince Andrew with his wife and their two daughters.

The former Duke and Duchess of York are seen with their daughters at a charity golf tournament. The event took place at Wentworth Golf Club on Aug. 5, 1996, in Wentworth, England. (Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

The decision followed Andrew’s initial step back from public life in 2019 after his BBC interview, in which he discussed his relationship with Epstein. On Feb. 3, Andrew vacated Royal Lodge, three months after the king ordered him to surrender his lease.

A spokesperson for Ferguson previously told The Guardian: "The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims."

Sarah Ferguson smiles next to ex-husband Prince Andrew

The Duke and Duchess of York lived together at Royal Lodge. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to People, Ferguson had planned to "forge an independent life" away from her ex-husband. It’s understood she would be spending time abroad as she contemplated her next move. A spokesperson for the former Duchess of York had no comment for the outlet about her current location.

A man holding a phone that shows Sarah Ferguson's charity logo.

In this photo illustration, a man views the Sarah's Trust charity website on his smartphone on Feb. 3, 2026, in London. The charity, owned by the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, announced it will shut down "for the foreseeable future" after "some months" of discussion. Three million new documents were released by the United States Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. (Photo Illustration by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Police said Andrew was released under investigation, meaning he has neither been charged nor exonerated.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

