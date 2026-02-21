Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since former Prince Andrew's arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton made her first public appearance on Saturday, two days after former Prince Andrew was arrested in connection to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Princess of Wales attended a championship rugby match between England and Ireland in Twickenham, London.

"Congratulations Ireland," she wrote of the team that beat England 42-21 on her Instagram page. "Always a pleasure to see @englandrugby in action at Twickenham @sixnationsrugby."

The 44-year-old, who attended the match without her husband, Prince William, is a patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

She appeared to be all smiles as she sat next to injured England player Fin Baxter while she watched the match which wearing an England rugby scarf.

The princess and William haven’t yet spoken out on Andrew’s arrest, although Buckingham Palace put out a statement on their behalf following the most recent Epstein files release.

"I can confirm the prince and princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations," a palace spokesperson told the BBC earlier this month. "Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."

The former prince, who is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested on his 66th birthday Thursday at Sandringham, where he currently lives, and later released after an 11-hour detention. He has not been charged and denies all the allegations of wrongdoing against him.

Andrew had been accused of sexual assault by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with the prince when she was underage. Giuffre died last year.

Buckingham Palace also released a statement from King Charles III on Thursday following Andrew’s arrest.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

"As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all," he added.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles last October, and forced to leave his home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor for a smaller home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The government is also considering removing Andrew, who is eighth in line to the throne, from the line of succession. Edward VIII was the last royal to be removed from the line of succession when he abdicated in 1936. Queen Elizabeth II’s father became king in his place.

"The government is considering any further steps that might be required, and we’re not ruling anything out," announced James Murray, the government’s chief secretary to the Treasury.

The Crown Prosecution Service has said that misconduct in public office has a maximum sentence of life in prison.