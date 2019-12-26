Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn, ex of Norwegian princess, a suicide, manager says

By Tamir Lapin | New York Post
Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family who was one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Wednesday, his manager said. He was 47.

“It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today,” his manager, Geir Hakonsund, said in an email to AFP.

The successful Danish author was married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise between 2002 and 2017. They have three daughters, the youngest of whom is 11.

“Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm and good memories of him with us,” the Royal House of Norway said in a statement.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - Princess Maertha Louise of Norway and her husband Ari Behn attend the royal wedding of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist at The Royal Palace on June 13, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Martha Louise, 48, is the eldest child of King Harald and Queen Sonja and fourth in line to the throne.

Behn published his first book, a collection of short stories titled “Sad as Hell,” in 1999. He also penned several novels and plays. His last published book, “Inferno,” came out last year and detailed his struggle with mental health issues.

Kevin Spacey is seen in New York City, May 24, 2017. (WireImage)

In December 2017, Behn came forward to accuse Spacey, 60, of groping him under a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. Spacey never responded to that allegation and could not immediately be reached for comment.

An anonymous massage therapist who sued the disgraced actor for allegedly sexually assaulting him during a session in 2016 died in September.

The Oscar-winner has been accused by more than a dozen men of sexual misconduct. In July, sexual assault charges in Massachusetts involving an 18-year-old man were dropped. Spacey had denied the allegations.