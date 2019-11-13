Princess Martha Louise of Norway’s American boyfriend Shaman Durek details their romance: 'She's real'

Shaman Durek, a spiritual guide to Hollywood stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev, is enjoying a fairy tale romance of his own.

The self-described “sixth-generation” shaman and Princess Martha Louise of Norway confirmed their relationship in May of this year. Now, Durek wants to set the record straight about their courtship.

“We’re holding the same frequency of love for the planet,” Durek revealed in this week’s issue of People magazine about Martha, 48, who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne.

“And that is worth everything,” he added.

The couple was set up by a mutual friend and it was an instant attraction, according to People.

“She walked in and she said, ‘I remember you, I know who you are,’” Durek said. “I was like, ‘Yes, we knew each other from a very long time ago.’ It just came out of my mouth.”

“I came in the door, and I recognized him straight away,” Martha told the magazine. “I was like, ‘I know you.’ That’s the first thing I said to him.”

Durek said he lived with Martha in ancient Egypt in a past life.

“When we’re together and I look at [Martha], sometimes I see another face,” he explained. “And she sees it in me, too. I have memories of us in Egypt, and she was my queen and I was a pharaoh.”

But falling head over heels for each other hasn’t been smooth sailing for the pair.

The couple admitted that critics immediately slammed the relationship and questioned Durek’s motives.

“I’m not here to tell [critics] that’s something’s wrong with them,” Durek said. “When people say things like, ‘That’s not real,’ to me you’re basically narrowing down your consciousness and your ability to be aware of what’s possible. You’re only seeing one angle.”

“I see myself in her, and she sees herself in me: the kindness, the love, the playfulness, the silliness,” Durek continued. “She’s a princess, and she grew up in a royal family, but she’s real. She hugs people like I do. She plays video games with me, and she does fun things with me. If I skip down the street, she skips with me, and if I do cartwheels, she wants to do cartwheels. What kind of princess does that?”

Three years after Martha divorced her husband of 14 years, Ari Behn, the royal daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja confirmed her new relationship with Durek in a series of photos on Instagram.

“When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many,” she wrote in a lengthy photo caption.

“He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet," she said. "He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend."

"Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family," she added. "I love you from this eternity to the next."

Martha also sent a stern message to critics who disparaged her relationship with Durek, saying that the self-proclaimed healer “fulfills” her.

“And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses," the princess said. "It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in."

“I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love," she added. "And that’s it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy."

Princess Martha and Behn married in 2002 before splitting in 2017. They share joint custody of their three daughters: Maud, Emma and Leah.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.