Kevin Spacey case: Court reveals graphic texts between accuser, his girlfriend

The Nantucket District Court has released court documents in the Kevin Spacey case, including graphic texts between the accuser and his girlfriend on the night in question.

Among the texts between the accuser and his girlfriend is an exchange in which he said Spacey, the two-time Oscar winner, grabbed his penis eight times.

The girlfriend said it seemed that Spacey was hitting on him, and told him to have fun ... but not too much.

Accuser: "like he's hangin around me in the bar. He got my number and asked me to come out with him"

Girlfriend: "are you kidding" "what" "sounds like he's hitting on you"

Accuser: "i think he is" "He's grabbing my leg and sh--"

Girlfriend: "are you trying to tell me something? Being gay is okay!!!"

Accuser: "I'm not gay" "But I think spacey is"

Girlfriend: "Hahaha" "Uhg literally so jealous" "Pls take a selfie with him at some point"

Accuser: "No I'm serious no" "Now" "He's totally gay"

Girlfriend: "Wait what..." "For real?"

Accuser: "He's grabbed my d--- like 8 times"

Girlfriend: "He's pissed I'm texting!"

Accuser: "I told him I had a gf"

[emojis]

Girlfriend: "I thought you were serious" "Taking advantage of my gullible-ness" uhg haha "Haha tell him the gf says back off" [emoji]

Accuser: "No I'm serious" "He's gay" "He pulled my zipper down" "And he invited me to his house" "I'll talk to u later"

Girlfriend: "What the f--- is happening?" [emojis] "Have fun but not too much fun if you know what I mean" [emoji]

Accuser: "Jesus Christ he reached down my pants" "Help" "No this is Kevin ducking spacey" "He's gay" "Hes buying me yet another drink" "Help me" "He's gotten me so many" "I'm drunk" "Help" "Molly" "He grabbed my d---" "Keving spacey is gay" "Check snap" "seriously help" "I'm gonna get he pic" "I got the autographs and a hell of a stout" "Story" "Help me"

Spacey’s defense wants the accuser’s iPhone, contending that portions of the text exchange were deleted to create a one-sided version of events on the night in question.

The defense wants to conduct a forensic extraction of data, and claims the entire exchange will clear Spacey of charges.

They say it will show the interactions between the actor and the then-18-year-old accuser were nothing more than consensual flirting.

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who represents the unidentified man, told a judge in court documents that his cellphone at the time of the alleged incident at the Club Car bar and restaurant in Nantucket, Mass., could not be found. The judge initially said the phone needed to be turned over to the defense by Friday but has since extended the deadline to July 8.

The criminal case is the only one brought against Spacey, who has been accused of several instances of sexual misconduct since 2017. Former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh accused the actor of getting her then-18-year-old son drunk at the island bar where he worked as a busboy and sexually assaulting him.

Spacey has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery charges.

Fox News' Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.