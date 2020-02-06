Princess Beatrice's future stepson to be in her wedding, report says

More details about Princess Beatrice's upcoming wedding are being revealed.

The 31-year-old's future stepson will be a pageboy in her and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's nuptials, according to People magazine, citing a source.

Per the outlet, Mozzi, 37, shares a son -- who was born in 2016 -- with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.

Of Mozzi's kid, a pal of Beatrice previously told the outlet that "he is very much part" of the couple's lives." “Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset," added the friend, who also shared that Beatrice hopes to have her own kids one day as well.

Mozzi and Huang reportedly share joint custody of their son. In a statement to the outlet following Beatrice and Mozzi's Septemeber engagement announcement, Huang said: “I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families.”

People magazine previously reported that Beatrice and Mozzi will tie the knot on May 29 at a location that is yet to be announced.

The wedding will happen following Queen Elizabeth II’s palace garden parties, which traditionally are held in mid-May, and Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, are expected to attend at least one of the queen’s events.

The outlet reported on Wednesday that the royal reception is likely to take place at Buckingham Palace. Sources familiar with the plans also told the magazine that the ceremony itself should be near the palace and named a venue like the Royal Military Chapel, also known as the Guards Chapel, as a possible locale just across the road from Buckingham Palace.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also held their wedding reception at Buckingham after their initial ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Furthermore, Beatrice and Mozzi’s wedding is said to be a “low-key” affair, an insider told People, adding that the pair have longed for a tame event from the get-go. It was also previously reported that British broadcasters BBC and ITV would not be broadcasting Beatrice’s big day like they did for her sister, Princess Eugenie, in 2018.

