Princess Beatrice’s wedding date, ‘low-key’ plans revealed: report

Plans have been set in motion for the upcoming royal wedding for Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice, 31, and Mozzi, 36, will exchange their nuptials on May 29 at a location that is yet to be announced, according to People magazine.

The wedding will happen following Queen Elizabeth II’s palace garden parties, which traditionally are held in mid-May, and Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, are expected to attend at least one of the queen’s events.

The outlet reported on Wednesday that the royal reception is likely to take place at Buckingham Palace. Sources familiar with the plans also told the magazine that the ceremony itself should be near the palace and named a venue like the Royal Military Chapel, also known as the Guards Chapel, as a possible locale just across the road from Buckingham Palace.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also held their wedding reception at Buckingham after their initial ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Furthermore, Beatrice and Mozzi’s wedding is said to be a “low-key” affair, an insider told People, adding that the pair have longed for a tame event from the get-go. It was also previously reported that British broadcasters BBC and ITV would not be broadcasting Beatrice’s big day like they did for her sister, Eugenie, in 2018.

Beatrice and Mozzi announced their engagement in September, which was celebrated with a large party in London in December. Her father, Prince Andrew, who was noticeably absent from the glamorous shindig, is currently under fire for his relationship with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York was issued his walking papers and was ordered to move his offices out of Buckingham Palace in November after a nuclear interview he gave to the BBC in which he defended his friendship with Epstein. In the interview, Andrew also denied ever having sex with one of Epstein’s main accusers, Virginia Roberts Guiffre, after she claimed she had sex with Andrew three times, including when she was 17.

Meanwhile, a source told People that Andrew is likely to play a significant role in Beatrice’s wedding in light of the scandal looming over his head.

“I definitely think he will walk her down the aisle,” the insider said. “He plays a very traditional role in her life. She’s his greatest supporter.”

“This is obviously very hard times,” the source added. “Beatrice would never do anything to be hurtful to her father. He’s going to be by her side and she’s going to be by his.”

Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne, said in a statement in September that she and the real estate tycoon “share so many similar interests and values” that she is sure will guide them in their marriage.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married,” the notice read.

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Mozzi has a son from a previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, whom he had a three-year romance.

In a statement to the outlet, Huang said: “I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families.”