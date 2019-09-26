Princess Beatrice engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Get ready for another royal wedding!

It was announced Thursday that Princess Beatrice got engaged to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a trip to Italy earlier this month, according to a statement from her parents, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The wedding is scheduled for 2020, but a set date was not immediately clear.

Princess Beatrice, 31, is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and first cousin of Princes William and Harry.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the happy couple said in a statement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married."

The princess and Mozzi were rumored to have started dating in November 2018, after she split from her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Dave Clark, in 2016. A source told People last year the two have known each other for years.

Mozzi reportedly shares a son, named Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

The royal served as maid of honor at her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.