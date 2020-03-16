Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre to star in Netflix doc about Jeffrey Epstein

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who said she was trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions nearly 20 years ago, is speaking out once more.

The 36-year-old took to Twitter and confirmed she is participating in an upcoming Netflix docuseries titled “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” based on the James Patterson book. The special aims to explore the sex trafficking ring led by the late financier.

“Yes – the Netflix team [were] wonderful to me & my husband,” she tweeted on Friday. “They’re looking to tell the world the truth of what went on behind closed doors. I hope the message reaches the voiceless & helps give them a voice & I hope the message is clear…”

The streaming series also confirmed the documentary was in the works on its “See What’s Next” account.

“Epstein’s survivors serve as the series’ pre-eminent voices, providing powerful testimonials about their experiences, and inspiration in their resilience,” the account shared.

In late 2019, Giuffre did a BBC interview in which she described being trafficked to London in 2001. She told the outlet Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, took her to a club where she met Andrew.

“I was sitting there like I was always told to do. Sit there, be quiet, be polite, laugh if someone says something funny,” she said. “I wasn’t chained to a sink, but these powerful people were my chains. I didn’t know what would happen.”

Giuffre also vividly described meeting Andrew, now 60, for the first time.

"It was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me," she recalled. "His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere. I was just like grossed out from it, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would expect from me.

"In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey — and that just made me sick. I just didn’t expect that from royalty. I just didn’t expect that from someone people look up to and admire.”

Giuffre went to describe her alleged sexual encounter with the prince in some detail.

"There was a bath,” she said. “It started there, then went into the bedroom. It didn’t last very long, the whole procedure. It was disgusting.”

She said: “He got up and he said 'Thanks'. I sat there in bed, just horrified and ashamed and felt dirty."

Giuffre admitted that her memory was foggy at the time and that she might have some dates and places wrong but insisted she was certain of the key facts.

She also slammed Andrew’s claim that a photograph showing him and Giuffre together with the Prince's arms around her waist was doctored.

“The people on the inside are going to keep coming with these ridiculous excuses, like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored,” she said. “I’m calling BS on this. He knows what happened. I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”

People magazine reported that Buckingham Palace told the BBC that the Duke of York “unequivocally regrets his ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein and “deeply sympathizes with those affected who want some form of closure.”

The palace also stressed that “it is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

In a previous interview with the BBC, Andrew claimed he had “no recollection of ever meeting” Giuffre, “none whatsoever.” He has since stepped down from royal duties “for the foreseeable future” because of his friendship with Epstein and the allegations of sexual wrongdoing with an underage girl. He says he is willing to cooperate with appropriate law enforcement inquiries if required to do so.

Giuffre asked the British people to "stand up beside me, help me fight this fight, to not accept this as something that is OK."

"This is not some sordid sex story," Giuffre said. "This is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys' royalty."

A lawyer for Maxwell, who has not been charged with any crimes, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Epstein died in a New York prison last August at age 66 in what has been ruled a suicide.

Fox News’ Nate Day, Brie Stimson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.