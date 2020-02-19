Royal family posts Prince Andrew birthday tribute, sends fans in uproar for 'tone deaf' move

Fans are slamming the British royal family for posting a social media tribute to the queen's embattled son Prince Andrew in honor of his 60th birthday.

Early Wednesday, the royal family's official Instagram account shared two photos of the Duke of York months after he was ordered to move his private offices out of Buckingham Palace amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

"On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. Happy Birthday to The Duke of York," the caption reads.

The first photo shows Prince Andrew as a smiling infant in the arms of a woman who appears to be Queen Elizabeth II. The second appears to be a current photo of the Duke.

Fans quickly urged the British royal family to take the post down, calling it "inappropriate" given Prince Andrew's alleged ties to late convicted sex felon Epstein.

"Hmmmm. I am not sure this message is appropriate considering what he has been a part of," one follower commented.

"Happy birthday p d o Andrew...now go to the FBI, the party is over," wrote another.

"As a birthday gift, go speak to the FBI," another comment reads.

Another penned: "All things considered, this post is a little tone deaf."

The Instagram tribute was also dubbed "awkward" by many. Dozens of replies also referred to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father as a "pedophile."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who continue to keep fans on their toes with their recent jet-setting around North America, are not expected to attend a celebration for Andrew's milestone birthday, U.K.-based broadcaster Neil Sean told Fox News.

“A mole [told] me, ‘It’s an open secret they declined the invite but it’s not very nice for the queen as, whatever people say and think, he is [still] her son and she wanted her close family around her,’” Sean said. “The reason given is that they already have commitments on the day but also plan to send a gift/card and a video message to be played at the party.”

In January, authorities announced Andrew has refused to cooperate with federal investigators as they continue their probe into Epstein, who died in his prison cell last August.

According to the New York Post, Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman told reporters at a news conference outside Epstein’s former Upper East Side residence that federal prosecutors reached out to Andrew and have been struggling to get the prince to agree to sit down with them.

Andrew is accused of having sex with one of Epstein's main accusers Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She claimed she had sex with Andrew three times, including when she was 17. The Duke of York has denied all claims.

