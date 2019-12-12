Sarah Ferguson reflects on Prince Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein: 'It's incredibly difficult'

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, broke her silence about the British royal's friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a recent interview, the Duchess of York admitted that "it's incredibly difficult" for her family. She shares two daughters with the Duke of York: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

While discussing mental health and philanthropy with Vogue Arabia, the 60-year-old admitted: "When I talk about Prince Andrew, I talk about family because the last six months have been hard on the girls and me."

"To see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain... He is the best man I know. It’s just incredible what he has done for Britain, and it’s all nonsense [her voice raises as she alludes to the Epstein scandal], so I talk about familyhood, and I’m very strong about it," she continued.

"The mental health of men is important and I think it is vital to articulate that more," Ferguson added.

It is unclear if Ferguson, who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, spoke with Vogue Arabia before or after his BBC Newsnight interview that aired on Nov. 16.

Prince Andrew faced backlash after his interview with journalist Emily Maitlis during which he described his relationship with convicted sex offender Epstein and denied accusations that he had sex with one of Epstein's alleged victims who was 17 at the time.

The criticism was so intense that the royal announced he was stepping away from his duties for the "foreseeable future."

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein [have] become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support," the Duke of York said in November.

"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission," he continued.

He added: "I continued to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

One day before the interview aired, Ferguson showed support for her former spouse. In a lengthy Instagram post at the time, she wrote: "It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs."

"Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people. I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honor and truth," she added.

Epstein, 66, died in jail on Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges that prosecutors alleged involved many girls over several years in the early 2000s.