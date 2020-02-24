Prince Andrew's alibi in Virginia Roberts Giuffre's allegations questioned by a former royal protection officer

In his interview with the BBC last November, Prince Andrew claimed he had “no recollection of ever meeting” Virginia Roberts Giuffre -- who has alleged that she had sex with Andrew three times, including when she was 17, and that she was trafficked by late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, had said Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001, when she was 17. She said Epstein flew her around the world on private planes to have sex with powerful men and that she had sexual encounters with Andrew in London, New York and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Both Andrew, 60, and Buckingham Palace have denied Giuffre's allegations on multiple occasions, with the palace stating in December that it "emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

During the TV interview last fall, Andrew insisted he was out having pizza with his children and then home all evening on one of the nights Giuffre said they were together in London.

"I was at home, I was with the children and I'd taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose four or five in the afternoon," he told the BBC at the time (via the UK's Evening Standard). "And then because the Duchess was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other one is there."

However, now in an interview with The Mail on Sunday, a former royal protection officer says they believe Andrew might have actually returned to Buckingham Palace in the early hours of the morning on March 11, 2001.

The officer -- who, according to the outlet, had an "exemplary 23-year career in the Metropolitan Police" but wishes to remain anonymous -- said they spoke out because they want "to see justice done."

Per the Mail on Sunday, the officer claimed how Andrew possibly arrived by car at the front of Buckingham Palace in the middle of the night and allegedly "hurled abuse" at palace guards when they "did not open the gates quickly enough."

"Having considered Prince Andrew's alibi with my own recollections, it is my belief that the abusive confrontation with the royal could have been in the early hours of Sunday March 11, 2001," the officer claimed to the outlet.

The officer then noted that: "To be 100 per cent [sic] certain I would like access to my duty roster for that month. I believe I have a right to know my own shift patterns."

"After seeing the BBC interview, it dawned on me that the abusive incident I experienced could cast doubt on Prince Andrew's alibi if it were the same night," the officer added.

According to the outlet, in order to confirm whether his recollection is correct, the officer intends to use data protection and freedom of information laws to access his own shift roster and other documents.

A spokeswoman for Metropolitan Police told the Evening Standard that the officer is "entitled to submit his subject access request which will then be considered."

"We are not prepared to discuss records that we may or may not hold regarding matters of protection. We are not conducting a criminal investigation," the spokesperson added.

Reps for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

