Playboy model Victoria Valentino on speaking out against Bill Cosby: 'It was absolutely liberating’

Being in the spotlight again has been a bittersweet experience for Victoria Valentino.

The model, one of the “Top 100 Centerfolds of the 20th Century,” recently returned to Playboy once more to pose for the magazine's first-ever equality issue.

The September 1963 Playmate recently joined several veteran Playmates of different ages and races for the magazine’s ‘70s-inspired “Once a Playmate, Always a Playmate” cover photoshoot. Nearly 800 women have been named Playboy Playmates--with Marilyn Monroe being the first to receive the title-- since Hugh Hefner founded the magazine in 1953, People magazine reported. Hefner passed away in 2017 at age 91.

PLAYBOY PLAYMATE CANDACE COLLINS JORDAN TALKS POSING FOR THE MAG AT 65: ‘I DID WORRY ABOUT GOING BACK'

PLAYBOY’S DECEMBER 1988 PLAYMATE KATARIINA SOURI EXPLAINS WHY SHE REMOVED HERSELF FROM PUBLIC LIFE

The model previously came forward in 2014 after more than 40 years of silence to allege rape against Bill Cosby, Playboy.com reported. Valentino alleged the assault occurred shortly after her 6-year-old son's death from drowning. At least 60 women have accused the former comedian of sexual abuse, the outlet noted. Cosby's legal team has repeatedly denied the allegations made against him.

The 82-year-old has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for nearly two years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004. He’s serving a three-to-10-year sentence.

Valentino spoke to Fox News about being recognized as a Playmate today, coping with personal tragedies and moving forward after sharing her story.

PAMELA ANDERSON REVEALS IF SHE'D EVER POSE NUDE FOR PLAYBOY AGAIN

PLAYBOY PLAYMATE CHASITY SAMONE SAYS SHE WANTS TO PURSUE POLITICS: ‘WE HAVE BIGGER ISSUES TO TACKLE’

Fox News: How does it feel to be a Playmate at this point in your life?

Victoria Valentino: At my age, being a Playmate is kind of an odd way to label myself (laughs). But I’m glad to be part of Playboy history. It was just part of my life journey. And it’s been wonderful to connect with fellow Playmates. Even though my life went in a different direction, my image had a life of its own and it had a pretty strong fan base. But to be honest, I had no idea.

Over the years, I had stayed away from showbiz. It just brought too many bad memories. I left Los Angeles in 1970. I went on a 12-year healing odyssey. And when I came back to Los Angeles, I didn’t want to get back into show business. I wanted nothing to do with my previous career.

Instead, I went back to college and became a registered nurse. I graduated with honors at 42 and went into hospice work for many years. I supported other people going through trauma and loss. I knew what tragedy felt like so I wanted to help those in need. And I think that was part of my own healing. We suffer, but we can get back up and help others going through the process and heal.

PLAYBOY PLAYMATE RILEY TICOTIN SAYS SHE WAS ORIGINALLY DROPPED BY AGENCY BECAUSE ‘I NEVER GOT SKINNY ENOUGH'

AMPUTEE MODEL MARSHA ELLE RECALLS SEEING HER PHOTOS IN PLAYBOY: ‘IT SHOOK ME TO MY CORE’

Fox News: How did you manage to cope with such horrific tragedies over the years?

Valentino: I wouldn’t put my worst enemy through them. It was horrific. I was only 25 -- pretty much a child. I had a deep sense of spirituality. I mediated. I think that’s what held me together and helped me understand that everything we go through, there’s a lesson there that we’re supposed to learn to make us better people and grow in life.

Fox News: How did it feel and share your story concerning Bill Cosby?

Valentino: It was absolutely liberating and probably the most empowering thing I’ve ever done… It certainly helped me heal. I’m a survivor. I’m not broken… Finding my voice was the most amazing thing. It can be tempting to push away those horrible memories and not deal with them. But the infection is still there. Those layers build up with time.

PLAYBOY BUNNY, FUTURE DOCTOR DANIELLE LUPO DIDN’T USE HER FULL NAME TO PREVENT PATIENTS FROM LOOKING HER UP

PLAYBOY PLAYMATE RENEE TENISON RECALLS SHOCKING HER TOWN AFTER STRIPPING DOWN: ‘I WAS GOING TO DO IT ANYWAY’

And initially, it triggered a lot of PTSD. But after speaking out, you feel lighter. You don’t even realize how much weight you had pulling you down, how much you’ve been carrying around with you. You also don’t realize how much it affects your relationships with other people, including your loved ones… It feels wonderful to feel encouraged and empowered to speak out. And in turn, you’re encouraging and empowering other survivors to share their truths.

PLAYBOY PLAYMATE SAVANNAH SMITH SAYS STRIPPING DOWN FOR THE MAG WAS ‘A REALLY COMFORTING EXPERIENCE’

PLAYBOY PLAYMATE BRANDE RODERICK RECALLS HER ‘BAYWATCH’ DAYS WITH JASON MOMOA: ‘SHOW ME YOUR 'AQUAMAN' MOVES’

We pushed that door open and we’re pleased to continue keeping it open… And so many others have come to me with their own personal stories -- and I’ve heard stories that would make your toes curl… And there are people who won’t come out because it’s still too traumatizing. It’s still too painful.

Fox News: Looking back, how did your relationship with Playboy begin?

Valentino: You know, I had never even heard of Playboy. I was a trained actress. I’ve done Shakespeare and I loved live theater. My father was a member of the Motion Picture Academy… I then married an aspiring photographer. He and his photographer friend wanted to use me as a model. It never occurred to me it would be an issue.

PLAYBOY’S MAY 2019 PLAYMATE ABIGAIL O’NEIL SAYS SHE SLEPT IN HER CAR BEFORE FINDING FAME WITH MAG

PLAYBOY’S APRIL 2019 PLAYMATE FO PORTER SAYS IT ‘FELT LIBERATING’ TO GO NUDE: 'I WASN'T NERVOUS AT ALL'

So I posed. I remember they would put their heads together and mutter to each other. The word “Playboy” was being tossed around as they would look at me. I really didn’t know what they were talking about. But then they submitted my pictures and they were so excited. I just thought I was doing something to enhance my husband’s future fabulous career as a photographer. Lo and behold, my parents disowned me for four years. It was quite a wake-up call.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN’S EX-ASSISTANT EXPLAINS IN DOC WHY IT TOOK HER OVER 20 YEARS TO REVEAL ALLEGED ATTEMPTED RAPE

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ACCUSER CAITLIN DULANY RESPONDS TO SENTENCING: ‘I CAN NOW CELEBRATE A TRULY HISTORIC VICTORY’

But I didn’t know what Playboy was. I remember when I was first invited to meet Hugh Hefner, I saw this very powerful man holding a pipe with a cluster of girls around him. I remember he asked, “Victoria Valentino?” I replied, “And you are?”

Fox News: What’s it been like to be part of the magazine now?

Valentino: I love it. The photos are so elegant and beautiful. I also developed a lot of wonderful relationships with the other women. We’ve remained close friends and stayed in touch over the years. Unfortunately, many of the Playmates from my era who I’ve been very close to have died in the last few years, which has been really difficult. It’s taken a piece of my heart.

But some of us are still here and it’s been a beautiful experience to reconnect. It was a fun, glamorous time in our lives. Hugh Hefner is gone, but his son Cooper is such a marvelous young man. I’m really grateful they’ve given me a voice at this stage of the game. It’s been a really important part of my journey.

RONNIE WOOD’S SON SAYS ROCK ‘N’ ROLL CHILDHOOD NEARLY KILLED HIM: ‘DRUGS WERE NORMAL IN MY FAMILY’

FORMER ‘40S STAR VERONICA LAKE WROTE SHE ‘HAD TO GET OUT OF HOLLYWOOD’ BEFORE HER TRAGIC DEATH

Fox News: It must feel good to know there are other women, like you, getting the courage to speak out and share their stories.

Valentino: We are standing strong. People are finding it more possible to speak out against sexual assault. They’re speaking their own truths and aren’t afraid to say, “I was raped.” You know, there used to be a lot of victim-blaming. Now, people are saying, “No, this is what happened to me.” We don’t have to live in silence anymore.

There’s so much unity now and we just need to keep it going. We have to encourage people to continue speaking out and help them realize they don’t have to be ashamed. It’s not their fault. It’s the fault of the perpetrator and they have to suffer the consequences of their actions. They don’t have to endure that anymore. We are still here and standing.

SI SWIMSUIT FINALIST BRIELLE ANYEA RECALLS THE STRUGGLES SHE ENDURED AS A PLUS-SIZE MODEL: 'IT WAS PAINFUL'

MISS AMERICA 2020 CAMILLE SCHRIER CALLS FOCUS ON SCIENCE INSTEAD OF SWIMSUITS ‘FREEING’

The Associated Press contributed to this report.