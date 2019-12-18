Hugh Hefner's son joins Air Force, halts plan to launch new media company

Hugh Hefner's son has left behind his entrepreneurial aspirations in order to serve the country instead.

Cooper Hefner, 28, officially joined the United States Air Force on Tuesday, months after stepping down from his inherited role as chief of global partnerships at his late father's Playboy Enterprise empire.

Hefner's wife, Scarlett Byrne, widely known for her role in the "Harry Potter" series, posted a photo with the famous son amid his departure on Tuesday.

"Today Cooper left to begin his service in the United States Air Force. I'm incredibly proud," Byrne wrote.

Hefner initially said he had goals of launching a new millennial-inspired website after stepping down from Playboy this year. But he explained his decision to put that plan on hold in a social media post earlier this month.

"Today I informed leadership and financiers of Stag and Hefner Media Corporation I would be stepping back from focusing on launching a new company and stepping towards greater service to community and country," he wrote on Dec. 10. "In a week I depart for US Air Force basic training. A new road ahead."

It's been a year full of milestones for Hugh Hefner's son. In November, he and Byrne married at a Ventura, Calif. courthouse. At the time, Byrne shared with her social media followers that the couple would plan a ceremony with friends and family in the "coming months."

According to his social media accounts, Cooper has enjoyed newlywed life in his final weeks at home before heading overseas.

"Scarlett and I enjoyed a wonderful dinner earlier this week with family and friends as we continue our newlywed celebrations. A very special evening full of laughs and love," he wrote on Instagram on Dec. 3.