Pamela Anderson reveals if she'd ever pose nude for Playboy again

EXCLUSIVE: She's the most iconic Playboy pinup on the planet, and four years since last gracing its cover, Pamela Anderson revealed to Fox News whether or not she'd bare it all for the publication again.

"Oh gosh, wouldn't that be ridiculous?" Anderson, 52, said at the thought of yet another Playboy photoshoot in an interview with Fox News. (She has appeared on the cover a total of 14 times -- more than any other woman in the magazine's history.)

"Oh boy, I don't think so," Anderson added, "but I've said that 10 times ago!"

PAMELA ANDERSON REVEALS WHAT HAPPENED TO HER ICONIC 'BAYWATCH' RED SWIMSUIT

Back in 2016, the head-turning actress and model helped Hugh Hefner make history by gracing its January/February issue for what was intended to be its last nude edition. Hugh, who commonly went by “Hef,” died later that year.

In 2017, Hef's son, Cooper Hefner, then-chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises, announced that he was bringing nudity back to the quintessential men's entertainment magazine. Removing nudity entirely, he scribed on Twitter at the time, proved to be “a mistake.”

Then, in March of this year, CEO Ben Kohn announced the publication would move to a digital-first publishing schedule for the rest of 2020, with plans for “fresh and innovative printed offerings” to return in 2021.

PAMELA ANDERSON'S MARRIAGES: A LOOK BACK

While the “Baywatch” alum is in no hurry to shoot another pictorial, Anderson said she will always appreciate the publication’s “titillating” content and “girls next door” vibe.

She also reminisced about her days spent working alongside Hef, whom she said referred to her as the “DNA of Playboy.”

"He'd say, 'This is the reason I made the magazine was for a girl like you. Someone who's interested in the world and art and fashion and people and music and just hungry for information and living a sexy life,'" Anderson said.

PLAYBOY PLAYMATE CANDACE COLLINS JORDAN TALKS POSING FOR THE MAG AT 65: ‘I DID WORRY ABOUT GOING BACK

In recent weeks, Anderson has been flexing her creative muscles in her new role as creative director of Jasmin, a webcamming site that links experts and personalities with members from all over the world.

The gig allows Anderson to go live daily to chat with people of all backgrounds who can ask her practically anything.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s a great opportunity to talk about anything people feel passionate about, from activism to health and beauty and romance and dating, just anything you can think of,” she said. “I’m really excited about it.”