Playboy’s December 1988 Playmate Katariina Souri explains why she removed herself from public life

Katariina Souri became a celebrity overnight when she became Playboy’s Playmate for December 1988 at age 20.

Since then, the model has removed herself from public life, changed her name and focused on her passions for art, as well as writing.

“I’m proud of being in Playboy, but it’s also stigmatizing,” the Finnish author told the magazine. “When I became a writer, some people thought I wasn’t actually writing my own books. That was insulting to me. You can be talented and intelligent and also pose for Playboy.”

Souri recalled how her “whole world was turned upside down” in her native Finland when she appeared in the magazine.

“I’d been accustomed to a quiet life, and it was a massive change,” said the 51-year-old.

Souri described how after graduating from high school, she decided to embark on a trip to Italy. It was there where she met a photographer who asked her to pose for the magazine.

When the publication’s editors in the U.S. saw the snaps, they invited Souri to Los Angeles for a shoot. Souri went on to become Playboy’s second Finnish Playmate.

“I was surprised by the reaction of my pictorial,” Souri explained to the outlet. “Not only did American readers love me, but so did my fellow Finns, who were really excited about the attention it brought our country. I was due for another trip to America to shoot my Playmate video when fate stepped in. The U.S. government denied my work permit and visa, and I had to cancel my trip.”

“Instead, I stayed in Finland, where I toured the country, doing press,” she continued. “I also did some acting and modeling and even recorded an album. My fame soared in Finland, but I found it stressful. Life started to get crazy -- I couldn’t go anywhere without being recognized. Within two years or so I burned out.”

Feeling directionless, but eager to remove herself from public life, Souri decided to get married and have a family. After having her first child, Souri said she became inspired to rekindle her love for painting and writing.

“My creative work has not made me rich, but it has brought me a sense of fulfillment, and that’s what’s most important to me,” she said.

Not only has Souri published novels, but she has also written “self-help-style memoirs” where she discussed her experiences with eating disorders and anxiety.

“I hope to help others find a path to their own healing,” said Souri. “Throughout my life, I’ve searched for ways to maintain my mental and emotional health. For me, spirituality, yoga, breathwork, meditation therapy and being in nature have all helped--along with painting and writing.”

Souri told the outlet that she has been on a quest for love. The mother of two has been married and divorced four times.

“My last marriage was to a woman,” she said. “In Finland, people are generally progressive and open-minded when it comes to sexuality, so the marriage was never a big deal; however, some men took offense at a Playmate marrying another woman-- they felt somehow betrayed. But I consider myself pansexual. Love is love; gender is irrelevant. I don’t understand why society defines gender and sexuality in such limiting ways.”

When reflecting on her Playboy past, Souri said that she remembered “feeling awkward” wearing lace underwear and a garter belt with silk flowers for her Playmate shoot in Los Angeles.

“I felt more comfortable defying rather than conforming to mainstream ideas of femininity and beauty,” she explained.

Still, Souri insisted she has zero regrets appearing in Playboy.

“I have no regrets,” she said. “I’m really happy I posed for Playboy; I don’t think I would have had the career I’ve had if I weren’t a Playmate. But I don’t think I’ll ever marry again. I’ve enjoyed settling into seclusion.”

Today, Souri lives in Finland’s countryside “surrounded by the forest” in a house she designed and helped build herself, along with a cat and dog.

“I feel lucky to live in the beautiful countryside,” she said.

Even with the coronavirus pandemic, life for Souri hasn’t changed much. She still gardens and walks around in the forest, just like any other time in her life.

“Growing up, I felt isolated and bored when I was on my own, but now I thoroughly enjoy it,” she explained. "I personally feel liberated. A good portion of my life was dedicated to family and my career, but now? The possibilities are endless. My journey continues.”