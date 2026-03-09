Hilary Duff makes heartbreaking family confession: 'My sister and I don't speak'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hilary Duff isn't on speaking terms with her sister, Haylie Duff.

The "Lizzie McGuire" actress reflected on the themes surrounding her new album, "luck…or something" while appearing on the latest episode of "On Purpose with Jay Shetty."

While discussing the lyrics to a song titled "We Don't Talk," Duff became emotional after admitting that the song was an ode to her older sibling.

Speculation surrounding a rumored rift in their relationship has stirred internet trolls for years.

"My sister and I don't speak. And I think in my adulthood I've come across more and more people that are having this experience," she told the podcast host. "As painful as it feels to share, when I decided to make this record, I could only talk about the things that I've gone through."

She confessed that there would be "no purpose" to making a record after a decade-long break from music than to face "what it's been like" living without her sibling.

"So that's my truth, and I really worked hard to lyrically make sure that I'm just speaking about my experience, you know?" she said. "It's very hard to be a person who's like had their life exposed in the industry for 25 years, and we were talking about, you know, that earlier tiptoeing around, kind of what the outcome has been for some of it.

"But yeah, that is, it's a very vulnerable song, and it's a very raw part of my existence. I hope it's not forever, but it's for right now."

While discussing another painful part of her past, Duff, a child of divorce, revealed she has limited communication with her father.

She explained that her parents divorced when she was 18, and it was "a really hard time," partly because she worried that they'd stayed together for her sake, which made her feel guilty. After they split, she said, "There was a lot of fighting, and it was not like they could hang out and be in the same room, and so when it came for me, getting divorced, I was like, I'm not going to have that."

She described her ideal co-parenting scenario with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, which included joint holidays, and said, "Not that it was always easy, but it felt way easier than the alternative. So yeah … my dad and I don't really have much of a relationship, and we don't speak very often. It's hard because I think there's not a whole bunch of answers."

She added, "It's really hard, I think, if a family breaks apart very dramatically, it's hard to find your way back sometimes. And some people want to, and some people don't."

When Duff reflected on her own divorce from Comrie, she grappled with the choice to change her family dynamic.

"I felt like in that time of my life, I was so ready to get married," she said. "I was in something that I really adored. I was ready to have a baby. I was ready to have something of my own, you know, that I could just like, focus on, and it be mine. And like, my life felt out of my hands a little bit at that moment, and I just wanted to shrink it."

"I've been pretty open about, you know, being a divorced person and what that's like, and being a single mom … choosing to like end a family is a huge, horrible choice to make. But I also co-parent that with that person. And we do a great job mostly."

