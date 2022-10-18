Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and Heidi Klum: Hollywood stars bare all on red carpets

Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh are only two of many Hollywood celebrities who have shunned red carpet archetypes to stay completely covered up, and instead are opting to bare more in front of flashing camera lights.

On Saturday, Wilde stepped out in a shimmering, see-through Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown for the second annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, which drew just as much discussion for its impeccable design as it did for the styling choice when Olivia's sheer dress revealed her bare chest.

Leaving undergarments at home isn't a new fashion choice for A-list celebrities, but showing more comfort with taking risks in wardrobe choices — whether on Instagram or at a movie premiere — continues to be all the rage.

David E. Johnson, CEO of Strategic Vision PR Group, exclusively told Fox News Digital that Hollywood has always been at the forefront of style, and actors seem to be embracing "a sense of sexiness and sensuality."

"Hollywood celebrities are shedding the old traditional notions of fashion as we are seeing with Olivia Wilde’s sheer dress and Florence Pugh’s see-through Valentino numbers. Instead, they are adopting a style of leaving little to the imagination and this reflects a change in not only Hollywood style, but also reflects a change in viewing habits," Johnson said.

Wilde described the "burning hellfire of misogyny that defines this business" as she continues to wade through the murky waters of the entertainment industry while speaking at Elle's Women in Hollywood event Monday. She said she'd "rather eat glass for a living" than deal with some issues at hand, but still remains defiant. "Do not let them f--k with you," the "Booksmart" director added.

"Now it is about an outfit that will get the most views and clicks on a website and social media," Johnson said. "As a result, Hollywood is embracing a style that is revealing a sense of sexiness and sensuality. In this age of social media, revealing more means more followers and more clicks and that is what we are seeing with this shift in fashion."

Florence Pugh took to social media in July after receiving criticism for wearing a sheer, hot pink Valentino gown at the fashion house's haute couture show in Rome, Italy .

The 26-year-old "Don't Worry Darling" star penned a lengthy caption on Instagram to not only defend her body, but to also ask for "respect" for all people following the event to celebrate the fall 2022-23 collection at the city's famed Piazza di Spagna.

"Hollywood is embracing a style that is revealing a sense of sexiness and sensuality." — David E. Johnson, CEO of Strategic Vision PR Group

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it," she wrote. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after."

Pugh's neon pink dress featured layers of tulle draped across her chest with a halter neckline and nothing worn underneath. A bountiful skirt full of matching fabric was cinched at the waist and billowed down to the ground.

"What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," she continued. "It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14."

The Oscar-nominee added: "I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying."

"Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples…. " Pugh concluded.

Eric Schiffer, Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, echoed Pugh's sentiments, telling Fox News Digital: "Women celebrities in today's culture are more positively empowered than at any time in the history of the modern world to dress how they want, unashamed of their bodies.

"It all rests on the celebrity's brand and whether it's authentic to their brand DNA," he noted.

Heidi Klum recently wore a striking see-through neon green dress on the red carpet for the finale of "America's Got Talent" season 17. Klum is no stranger to risqué looks, having previously spoken out about being comfortable in her own skin.

In 2016, Heidi Klum declared herself a "nudist" during an interview for Ocean Drive magazine.

"I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist," the former Victoria's Secret supermodel said.

"I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless."

When she posed topless on the cover of magazine's 25th anniversary issue two years later, she doubled down on her love of being able to relish in her natural state of grace.

"I grew up being very comfortable with my body and very free." — Heidi Klum

"I tend to not wear a whole lot of swimsuit when I am sunbathing. So I usually go for a tie-string bikini, something that has less coverage, and if no one is around, I’ll wear only the bottom," the "America's Got Talent" judge said. "I grew up being very comfortable with my body and very free."

Kendall Jenner recalled the beginning of her modeling career and her debut on the catwalk during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2014 while reminiscing with Vogue in an interview released earlier this year.

"This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs," she said while looking back on the runway campaign from when she was 18.

"I actually could not believe that I was there. I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out."

She added, "I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, I’m game. I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple, so it didn’t make me any more nervous. I was completely comfortable."

"It all rests on the celebrity's brand and whether it's authentic to their brand DNA." — Eric Schiffer, Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants

Jenner, who is now one of the most coveted supermodels on the scene, has continued to stand firm in her belief that her body is a work of art, and doesn’t hold back from sharing her beauty.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, who was 20 at the time, wrote on her now-defunct website in 2016, "I don't really see what the big deal is with going braless! I think it's cool, and I really just don't care! It's sexy, it's comfortable and I'm cool with my breasts. That's it!"

Her good friend and modeling counterpart, Bella Hadid, has posed in various forms of sheer ensembles throughout the years, too.

Hadid, 25, recently strutted topless down the runway at the Coperni fashion show, and used her hands to cover her breasts. For the grand finale, Hadid stood in the middle of the stage while three men spray-painted a white layer of latex over her body, which transformed into a dress.

"Risk in fashion drives attention, powers trends, and rockets brand heat with a razor edge," Schiffer explained, noting that "fashion is subjective."

"I’m really proud to be a woman," Hadid told Glamour magazine in 2016. "I love that women can be feminine but also powerful. You know, free the nipple."

Her carefree attitude toward her body came from her mother, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

"I mean, my mom is European. My whole family is European. We were always very comfortable with our bodies. It’s fine if you don’t want to show your body like that."

She added, "But if a woman wants to show her body, I’m all for it. Everybody loves a little nip."