ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and Heidi Klum: Hollywood stars bare all on red carpets

Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh embrace going braless in sheer dresses on red carpets, as expert weighs in on A-list stars feeling comfortable in their own skin

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh are only two of many Hollywood celebrities who have shunned red carpet archetypes to stay completely covered up, and instead are opting to bare more in front of flashing camera lights. 

On Saturday, Wilde stepped out in a shimmering, see-through Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown for the second annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, which drew just as much discussion for its impeccable design as it did for the styling choice when Olivia's sheer dress revealed her bare chest.

Leaving undergarments at home isn't a new fashion choice for A-list celebrities, but showing more comfort with taking risks in wardrobe choices — whether on Instagram or at a movie premiere — continues to be all the rage.

David E. Johnson, CEO of Strategic Vision PR Group, exclusively told Fox News Digital that Hollywood has always been at the forefront of style, and actors seem to be embracing "a sense of sexiness and sensuality."

JULIA ROBERTS HONORED, BRALESS OLIVIA WILDE, AND GEORGE AND AMAL CLOONEY'S DATE NIGHT: ACADEMY MUSUEM GALA

Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh recently opted for sheer dresses on the red carpet, while Heidi Klum is known for daring to bare at fashionable events.

Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh recently opted for sheer dresses on the red carpet, while Heidi Klum is known for daring to bare at fashionable events. (Getty Images)

"Hollywood celebrities are shedding the old traditional notions of fashion as we are seeing with Olivia Wilde’s sheer dress and Florence Pugh’s see-through Valentino numbers. Instead, they are adopting a style of leaving little to the imagination and this reflects a change in not only Hollywood style, but also reflects a change in viewing habits," Johnson said.

Wilde described the "burning hellfire of misogyny that defines this business" as she continues to wade through the murky waters of the entertainment industry while speaking at Elle's Women in Hollywood event Monday. She said she'd "rather eat glass for a living" than deal with some issues at hand, but still remains defiant. "Do not let them f--k with you," the "Booksmart" director added.

FLORENCE PUGH TELLS CRITICS TO ‘GROW UP’ AFTER BACKLASH FOR SHEER DRESS: ‘WHY ARE YOU SO SCARED OF BREASTS?’

"Now it is about an outfit that will get the most views and clicks on a website and social media," Johnson said. "As a result, Hollywood is embracing a style that is revealing a sense of sexiness and sensuality. In this age of social media, revealing more means more followers and more clicks and that is what we are seeing with this shift in fashion."

Florence Pugh took to social media in July after receiving criticism for wearing a sheer, hot pink Valentino gown at the fashion house's haute couture show in Rome, Italy

The 26-year-old "Don't Worry Darling" star penned a lengthy caption on Instagram to not only defend her body, but to also ask for "respect" for all people following the event to celebrate the fall 2022-23 collection at the city's famed Piazza di Spagna.

"Hollywood is embracing a style that is revealing a sense of sexiness and sensuality." 

— David E. Johnson, CEO of Strategic Vision PR Group
Olivia Wilde had people talking after her bold outfit choice at the Academy Museum Gala, in a transparent Alexandre Vauthier dress.

Olivia Wilde had people talking after her bold outfit choice at the Academy Museum Gala, in a transparent Alexandre Vauthier dress. (Jon Kopaloff)

Olivia Wilde wore a see-through silver Alexandre Vauthier dress with pink feathers at the Academy Museum Gala Saturday.

Olivia Wilde wore a see-through silver Alexandre Vauthier dress with pink feathers at the Academy Museum Gala Saturday. (Jon Kopaloff)

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it," she wrote. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after."

Pugh's neon pink dress featured layers of tulle draped across her chest with a halter neckline and nothing worn underneath. A bountiful skirt full of matching fabric was cinched at the waist and billowed down to the ground.

FLORENCE PUGH GOES SHEER AGAIN FOLLOWING CRITICISM OVER VALENTINO DRESS

"What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," she continued. "It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14."

The Oscar-nominee added: "I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying."

"Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples…. " Pugh concluded.

Florence Pugh slammed critics for judging her body after wearing a see-through dress at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08 in Rome, Italy.

Florence Pugh slammed critics for judging her body after wearing a see-through dress at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08 in Rome, Italy. (Daniele Venturelli)

Florence Pugh stepped out in a see-through set for Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Florence Pugh stepped out in a see-through set for Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty Images)

Florence Pugh dazzled wearing a sweeping Maison Valentino gown at the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Florence Pugh dazzled wearing a sweeping Maison Valentino gown at the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. (Stefania D'Alessandro)

Eric Schiffer, Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, echoed Pugh's sentiments, telling Fox News Digital: "Women celebrities in today's culture are more positively empowered than at any time in the history of the modern world to dress how they want, unashamed of their bodies.

"It all rests on the celebrity's brand and whether it's authentic to their brand DNA," he noted.

Heidi Klum recently wore a striking see-through neon green dress on the red carpet for the finale of "America's Got Talent" season 17. Klum is no stranger to risqué looks, having previously spoken out about being comfortable in her own skin.

In 2016, Heidi Klum declared herself a "nudist" during an interview for Ocean Drive magazine. 

‘AMERICA’S GOT TALENT' JUDGE HEIDI KLUM TALKS EVOLUTION AS JUDGE AND HER BEAUTY SECRETS

"I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist," the former Victoria's Secret supermodel said. 

"I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless." 

When she posed topless on the cover of magazine's 25th anniversary issue two years later, she doubled down on her love of being able to relish in her natural state of grace.

Heidi Klum wore a striking neon green dress with on the red carpet for "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Finale in September.

Heidi Klum wore a striking neon green dress with on the red carpet for "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Finale in September. (Steve Granitz)

"I grew up being very comfortable with my body and very free."

— Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum was a staple on the Victoria's Secret lingerie show runway each year, as seen at the show in 2008. 

Heidi Klum was a staple on the Victoria's Secret lingerie show runway each year, as seen at the show in 2008.  (Jon Parra)

Heidi Klum declared herself a "nudist" who grew up loving her body.

Heidi Klum declared herself a "nudist" who grew up loving her body. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"I tend to not wear a whole lot of swimsuit when I am sunbathing. So I usually go for a tie-string bikini, something that has less coverage, and if no one is around, I’ll wear only the bottom," the "America's Got Talent" judge said. "I grew up being very comfortable with my body and very free."

Kendall Jenner recalled the beginning of her modeling career and her debut on the catwalk during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2014 while reminiscing with Vogue in an interview released earlier this year. 

"This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs," she said while looking back on the runway campaign from when she was 18.

KENDALL JENNER RECALLS WEARING SHEER TOP DURING MARC JACOBS FASHION SHOW

"I actually could not believe that I was there. I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out." 

She added, "I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, I’m game. I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple, so it didn’t make me any more nervous. I was completely comfortable."

Kendall Jenner walks first major runway show for Marc Jacobs in 2014 wearing a see-through shirt.

Kendall Jenner walks first major runway show for Marc Jacobs in 2014 wearing a see-through shirt. (Nielsen Barnard)

"It all rests on the celebrity's brand and whether it's authentic to their brand DNA."

— Eric Schiffer, Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants
Kendall Jenner has admitted she's comfortable with her body. She wore a blue dress with a mesh top to the 2022 Met Gala. 

Kendall Jenner has admitted she's comfortable with her body. She wore a blue dress with a mesh top to the 2022 Met Gala.  (Dimitrios Kambouris)

Jenner, who is now one of the most coveted supermodels on the scene, has continued to stand firm in her belief that her body is a work of art, and doesn’t hold back from sharing her beauty.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, who was 20 at the time, wrote on her now-defunct website in 2016, "I don't really see what the big deal is with going braless! I think it's cool, and I really just don't care! It's sexy, it's comfortable and I'm cool with my breasts. That's it!"

Her good friend and modeling counterpart, Bella Hadid, has posed in various forms of sheer ensembles throughout the years, too.

Hadid, 25, recently strutted topless down the runway at the Coperni fashion show, and used her hands to cover her breasts. For the grand finale, Hadid stood in the middle of the stage while three men spray-painted a white layer of latex over her body, which transformed into a dress. 

"Risk in fashion drives attention, powers trends, and rockets brand heat with a razor edge," Schiffer explained, noting that "fashion is subjective."

Bella Hadid goes topless while designers create a spray-on dress during the Coperni Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show.

Bella Hadid goes topless while designers create a spray-on dress during the Coperni Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show. (Julien De Rosa/AFP)

Bella Hadid walks the runway wearing a nude one-piece during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid walks the runway wearing a nude one-piece during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Peter White)

Bella Hadid wore a unique gilded tree dress while attending the "Tre Piani (Three Floors)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2021. 

Bella Hadid wore a unique gilded tree dress while attending the "Tre Piani (Three Floors)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2021.  (Samir Hussein)

"I’m really proud to be a woman," Hadid told Glamour magazine in 2016. "I love that women can be feminine but also powerful. You know, free the nipple."

Her carefree attitude toward her body came from her mother, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

"I mean, my mom is European. My whole family is European. We were always very comfortable with our bodies. It’s fine if you don’t want to show your body like that."

She added, "But if a woman wants to show her body, I’m all for it. Everybody loves a little nip."

