Kendall Jenner recalls wearing sheer top during Marc Jacobs fashion show

Kendall Jenner, who has walked in some of the world's biggest fashion shows and is now a seasoned runway model, recalled the very first high-end fashion show she ever did.

During her recent interview for Vogue's "Life in Looks" series, she remembered her first fashion show walk with fond memories and no regrets, though what she was wearing left little to the imagination.

The first show Jenner walked in was in 2014, when the 18-year-old model walked in the Marc Jacobs fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion week wearing a brown, nipple-showing, v-neck long sleeve sweater and khaki pants.

"This was actually my first high-end fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs," Jenner explained to the outlet. "I actually could not believe that I was there. Weirdly had little nerves and I think it was because my shoes were relatively flat they weren't some big tall heel. I was pretty chill even though my boobies were out," Jenner said.

Jenner also talked about going into her agency for walking lessons leading up to the show as it was her first one.

"I remember going into my agency and kind of getting like a walking lesson because I didn't necessarily know what I was doing. I think I took tips too seriously and ended up being really stiff when I got on the runway. I've learned a lot since then," "The Kardashians" star explained.

Jenner also talked about how she wasn't very nervous about walking the runway with her revealing outfit.

"I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top and I was like ‘I’m game, like I don't mind. I'm all good with the nipple.' It didn't make me any more nervous," she recalled.

During the interview, Jenner looked at pictures from other momentous fashion moments through her career including Met Gala appearances, Vogue covers, and other fashion shows.