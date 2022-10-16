Julia Roberts honored, braless Olivia Wilde, and George and Amal Clooney's date night: Academy Museum Gala

The second annual Gala for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures was full of bold fashion statements and served as the ultimate date night for Hollywood's most elite power couples.

The event presented by Rolex raised $10 million for the arts, sciences and artists of movie-making.

The four individuals honored were Miky Lee, Sir Steve McQueen, Julia Roberts, and Tilda Swinton, and the event was co-chaired by Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong'o, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Blum.

The stars truly aligned Saturday, offering some amazing photo opportunities.

Date Night

After celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary last month, Amal and George Clooney showed up to the Gala in support of their dear friend Roberts. George presented the first ever Academy Museum Gala Icon Award to his "Ticket to Paradise" co-star. Amal wore a stunning multi-colored green gown by Del Core.

Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham matched in black, a recurring theme for couples at the event.

Also in black were Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow. Apatow's classic tuxedo paired well with his wife's cut-out number.

Spike and Tonya Lewis Lee added a bit of color to their predominately black look. The film director accentuated his outfit with red trim and buttons, and topped off his look with white frames that matched the white in his wife's dress.

New mom and dad to two young daughters, Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers and Sophie Turner from "Game of Thrones" rocked very bold yet chic ensembles.

Fashion Forward

Actress Olivia Wilde decided to showcase her body in a sheer Alexandre Vauthier shimmery number that featured pink feathers at the bottom.

Model Hailey Bieber wore a brown cut-out Yves Saint Laurent strapless dress which showed off her midriff.

Also at the event was her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, who went simple with a black suit and minimal jewelry.

One of the honorees of the night, Julia Roberts, wore her hair slicked to one side in a contrasting black corset dressed layered over a white top.

Star-Struck

Inevitably, when you cull together all of Hollywood's biggest names, you're bound to have some incredible behind-the-scenes moments. Even stars can get starstruck by other famous faces.

Selma Blair, Allison Janney and Regina Hall all smiled for a camera together inside the Gala.

"Girls" actress Lena Dunham seemed to be dazzled by honoree Tilda Swinton as they shared a warm moment.

Co-stars and friends Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne were also photographed together at the star-studded event.

