Julia Roberts honored, braless Olivia Wilde, and George and Amal Clooney's date night: Academy Museum Gala

Olivia Wilde remains in the headlines, as she boldly wore a sheer dress to the gala

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
The second annual Gala for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures was full of bold fashion statements and served as the ultimate date night for Hollywood's most elite power couples.

The event presented by Rolex raised $10 million for the arts, sciences and artists of movie-making.

The four individuals honored were Miky Lee, Sir Steve McQueen, Julia Roberts, and Tilda Swinton, and the event was co-chaired by Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong'o, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Blum.

The stars truly aligned Saturday, offering some amazing photo opportunities.

Date Night

After celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary last month, Amal and George Clooney showed up to the Gala in support of their dear friend Roberts.  George presented the first ever Academy Museum Gala Icon Award to his "Ticket to Paradise" co-star. Amal wore a stunning multi-colored green gown by Del Core.

Julia Roberts joined Olivia Wilde, and Amal and George Clooney at the Academy Museum Gala.

Julia Roberts joined Olivia Wilde, and Amal and George Clooney at the Academy Museum Gala. (Getty Images)

Amal Clooney and George Clooney stepped out after celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary last month.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney stepped out after celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary last month. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham matched in black, a recurring theme for couples at the event. 

Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham attended the event together.

Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham attended the event together. (Jon Kopaloff)

Also in black were Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow. Apatow's classic tuxedo paired well with his wife's cut-out number.

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow attended the event.

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow attended the event. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Spike and Tonya Lewis Lee added a bit of color to their predominately black look. The film director accentuated his outfit with red trim and buttons, and topped off his look with white frames that matched the white in his wife's dress.

Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee posed for a photo at the Gala.

Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee posed for a photo at the Gala. (Kevin Mazur)

New mom and dad to two young daughters, Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers and Sophie Turner from "Game of Thrones" rocked very bold yet chic ensembles.

    Parents to two daughters, "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner and Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas had a date night in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage,)

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner showed up together. (Jon Kopaloff)

Fashion Forward

Olivia Wilde rocked a sparkling silver number at the second Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Olivia Wilde rocked a sparkling silver number at the second Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. (Jon Kopaloff)

Actress Olivia Wilde decided to showcase her body in a sheer Alexandre Vauthier shimmery number that featured pink feathers at the bottom.

Hailey Bieber wore a deep brown cutout dress that showed off her midriff. 

Hailey Bieber wore a deep brown cutout dress that showed off her midriff.  (Jon Kopaloff)

Model Hailey Bieber wore a brown cut-out Yves Saint Laurent strapless dress which showed off her midriff.

Also at the event was her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, who went simple with a black suit and minimal jewelry.

Selena Gomez wore a black suit to the event with minimal accessories.

Selena Gomez wore a black suit to the event with minimal accessories. (Jon Kopaloff)

One of the honorees of the night, Julia Roberts, wore her hair slicked to one side in a contrasting black corset dressed layered over a white top.

Julia Roberts wore her hair slicked to one side at the event.

Julia Roberts wore her hair slicked to one side at the event. (Jon Kopaloff)

THE ALWAYS STUNNING JULIA ROBERTS: A COLLECTION OF PHOTOS

Star-Struck

Inevitably, when you cull together all of Hollywood's biggest names, you're bound to have some incredible behind-the-scenes moments. Even stars can get starstruck by other famous faces.

Selma Blair, Allison Janney and Regina Hall all smiled for a camera together inside the Gala.

Selma Blair, Allison Janney and Regina Hall pose for a picture inside the event.

Selma Blair, Allison Janney and Regina Hall pose for a picture inside the event. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

"Girls" actress Lena Dunham seemed to be dazzled by honoree Tilda Swinton as they shared a warm moment.

Honoree Tilda Swinton and Lena Dunham shared a moment at the Gala.

Honoree Tilda Swinton and Lena Dunham shared a moment at the Gala. ( Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Co-stars and friends Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne were also photographed together at the star-studded event.

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, co-stars in "The Good Nurse," hung out together.

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, co-stars in "The Good Nurse," hung out together. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

