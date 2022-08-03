Olivia Wilde is an actress and and has also recently taken on role of director. Wilde is a very talked about celebrity, whether it be for her directorial debut movie “Booksmart,” her new movie "Don’t Worry Darling" which she directed and acted in or for dating former boy bander and current global superstar, Harry Styles.

Wilde was born on March 10, 1984, in New York City to parents Leslie and Andrew Cockburn. Her real name is Olivia Jane Cockburn, but she took on the stage name, Olivia Wilde. Wilde grew up in Washington D.C. but spent a lot of time outside of the United States. Her father was born in London and later became a citizen of Ireland, where she went to the Gaiety School of Acting. Some of her earliest known roles were playing Alex Kelly on the television series “The O.C.” and for playing Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Haldley in the medical drama “House.”

"Wilde has also been in a lot of movies," some of which include “TRON: Legacy,” “Cowboys & Aliens,” “On the Inside,” “In Time,” “People Like Us,” “Drinking Buddies,” “Her,” “The Longest Week,” “The Lazarus Effect,” “Love the Coopers” and “A Vigilante.”

Wilde’s directorial debut came with the movie “Booksmart” in 2019. Very shortly after the release of “Booksmart,” Wilde began working on her next project “Don’t Worry Darling.” The psychological thriller/horror film set in the 1950’s stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles.

Styles and Wilde met in 2020 on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling.” They first went public when pictures surfaced of the two holding hands at a wedding. Since then, they have been spotted on multiple romantic gateways and Wilde has even been spotted dancing the night away at Harry Styles’ concerts.

Prior to Styles, Wilde was married to a filmmaker named Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011. The two got married when Wilde was just 19 years old. In 2011, Wilde started dating Jason Sudeikis and in 2013 the pair became engaged. After a seven-year engagement, they called it quits in 2020. The couple share two children together: Otis Sudeikis and Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Otis was born on April 20, 2014 and Daisy was born in 2016.