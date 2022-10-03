Florence Pugh goes sheer again following criticsm over Valentino dress

Florence Pugh is baring all again.

Pugh, 26, wore yet another sheer Valentino dress for the brand's dinner amid Paris Fashion Week.

The "Don't Worry Darling" actress wore a nude long-sleeved sequined sheer crop top with a collar along with a matching long skirt for the event. Pugh's hair was down and slicked back. The star's makeup was done with dark neutrals.

The outing followed Pugh's appearance at the Valentino show earlier in the day. For the event, the "Little Women" actress wore a light pink turtleneck mini dress with a white overcoat.

FLORENCE PUGH TELLS CRITICS TO ‘GROW UP’ AFTER BACKLASH FOR SHEER DRESS: ‘WHY ARE YOU SO SCARED OF BREASTS?'

This isn't the first time Pugh has left little to the imagination. The actress wore a sheer pink Valentino dress to celebrate the brand's fall 2022-23 collection in July.

The actress received criticism over the dress choice at the time.

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it," she wrote to her seven million followers on Instagram. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after."

"What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," she continued. "It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14."

She questioned why people were "so scared of breasts" in her response.

"I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying."

Pugh recently made headlines ahead of the debut of the Olivia Wilde-directed film "Don't Worry Darling."

The star was at the center of rumors that the cast, which included Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll, didn't get along on set. The actress had issues with Wilde specifically, after the director began dating Styles during filming, according to reports.

