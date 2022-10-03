Expand / Collapse search
Florence Pugh goes sheer again following criticsm over Valentino dress

Florence Pugh frees the nipple again while attending a Valentino Paris Fashion Week event

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines October 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines October 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Florence Pugh is baring all again.

Pugh, 26, wore yet another sheer Valentino dress for the brand's dinner amid Paris Fashion Week.

The "Don't Worry Darling" actress wore a nude long-sleeved sequined sheer crop top with a collar along with a matching long skirt for the event. Pugh's hair was down and slicked back. The star's makeup was done with dark neutrals.

The outing followed Pugh's appearance at the Valentino show earlier in the day. For the event, the "Little Women" actress wore a light pink turtleneck mini dress with a white overcoat.

Florence Pugh is seen arriving at a Valentino dinner following the brand's show at Paris Fashion Week.

Florence Pugh is seen arriving at a Valentino dinner following the brand's show at Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty Images)

Florence Pugh is seen on day seven of Paris Fashion Week.

Florence Pugh is seen on day seven of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty Images)

FLORENCE PUGH TELLS CRITICS TO ‘GROW UP’ AFTER BACKLASH FOR SHEER DRESS: ‘WHY ARE YOU SO SCARED OF BREASTS?'

This isn't the first time Pugh has left little to the imagination. The actress wore a sheer pink Valentino dress to celebrate the brand's fall 2022-23 collection in July.

The actress received criticism over the dress choice at the time.

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it," she wrote to her seven million followers on Instagram. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after."

"What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," she continued. "It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14."

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2.

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images)

She questioned why people were "so scared of breasts" in her response.

"I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying."

Pugh recently made headlines ahead of the debut of the Olivia Wilde-directed film "Don't Worry Darling."

The star was at the center of rumors that the cast, which included Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll, didn't get along on set. The actress had issues with Wilde specifically, after the director began dating Styles during filming, according to reports.

Florence Pugh slammed critics for judging her body after wearing a see-through dress at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 8, 2022 in Rome, Italy.

Florence Pugh slammed critics for judging her body after wearing a see-through dress at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 8, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

