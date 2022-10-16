Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose for first photo together and squash rumors of Justin Bieber drama

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber want the world to know that if there were ever any implied issues between the women because of Justin Bieber, there definitely aren't any more problems.

Gomez, 30, cuddled up to Hailey, 25, Saturday night at the second Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for their first snap together shared on Instagram.

Hailey rocked a dark brown strapless gown with a cut-out design to show off her abs, while Selena opted for a chic black business suit for the star-studded event in Los Angeles.

The women have been pitted against each other for years after Selena's final break-up with her ex, Justin Bieber, in 2018.

He went on to marry Hailey in September 2018, who suffered unnecessary harassment from Gomez supporters for allegedly being part of the rift between Gomez and Bieber.

The women both looked stunning at the soiree, which was presented by Rolex. Photographer Tyrell Hampton captioned the Instagram snap, "Plot Twist."

Hailey recently spoke candidly during an interview on Alexandra Cooper's podcast, and discussed the false narrative surrounding how she "stole" her husband from Selena.

"A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from, ‘Oh you stole him,'" she said. "I guess maybe that just comes from like the fact that they wish he had ended up with someone else, and that's fine, you can wish that all you want, but that's just not the case.

"I can say, period point-blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anyone."

The "Sorry" singer and Selena first began dating in 2010 and went public with their relationship in February 2011. They broke up in 2012 after nearly two years together, but rekindled their romance once again in 2013, only to split toward the end of the year in 2014.

While each went on to date others — Bieber had a fling with Sofia Richie while Gomez dated The Weeknd — they ultimately reunited in 2017, only to finally call it quits for good in March 2018.

Hailey, a friend of the family for years and also a former girlfriend, went on to date Bieber the following month. By September, Hailey and Justin said "I do" with a courthouse wedding in New York.

"The timeline also that I think is sometimes in question is us getting together and us getting engaged, and him having been spending time with his ex before … I understand again how it looks from the outside, and there's a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door.

"They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course there's a very long history there, and it's not my relationship," she said.

Hailey shared that she truly respects Gomez, and even spoke to the Rare Beauty creator after she married Bieber.

"It's all respect, it's all love …That's also why I feel like, if everyone on our side knows what happened, and we're good, and we could walk away with it with clarity and respect, then like, that's fine."

