Bella Hadid struts runway topless, then gets white dress spray-painted for Paris Fashion Week

Supermodel Bella Hadid is bearing it all for Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Hadid, 25, strutted down the runway at the Coperni fashion show topless, covering her breasts with her hands, while wearing nude underwear and heels.

For the grand finale, the model stood tall while three men spray-painted a white layer of latex over her fit physique.

BELLA HADID SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE PERILS OF PLASTIC SURGERY IN TEENAGERS

As they sprayed a coat of paint on Hadid, she gracefully lifted her arms one by one as their work slowly transformed into a mid-length dress with a high-rise slit.

Once the painters were finished, another artist finished Hadid’s look by pulling down her sleeves and using a pair of scissors to create an off-the-shoulder dress.

The supermodel then walked down the runway fiercely and posed for cameras.

The fashion show was hosted in the Salle des Textiles at the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris and Manel Torres is the inventor of the spray-on fabric.

Coperni dedicated its runway this year to "women of this world," as Hadid brought their vision to life.

BELLA HADID SPORTS ‘PALESTINE’ JEWELRY WHILE OUT ON THE TOWN WITH FRIENDS

Hadid also modeled at Victoria Beckham’s show during Paris Fashion Week.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Palestinian and Dutch model stunned in a long green dress, with long black latex gloves and matching leather-heeled boots.

HOW TO BUILD A POSITIVE BODY IMAGE IN YOUR CHILD

Hadid topped off her look with a metallic green draped accessory on her arm as she walked down the runway. Her long brunette hair was sleeked back to complete the look.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckham took to Instagram to post a photo of her and David Beckham’s 10-year-old daughter Harper posing with the Hadid sisters.

The caption read "#HarperSeven loving her time backstage with @GigiHadid and @BellaHadid" with two pink heart emojis and the hashtag #VBSS23.