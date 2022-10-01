Expand / Collapse search
Bella Hadid struts runway topless, then gets white dress spray-painted for Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid also walked Victoria Beckham's show during Paris Fashion Week

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Supermodel Bella Hadid is bearing it all for Paris Fashion Week 2022. 

Hadid, 25, strutted down the runway at the Coperni fashion show topless, covering her breasts with her hands, while wearing nude underwear and heels. 

For the grand finale, the model stood tall while three men spray-painted a white layer of latex over her fit physique. 

As they sprayed a coat of paint on Hadid, she gracefully lifted her arms one by one as their work slowly transformed into a mid-length dress with a high-rise slit. 

Bella Hadid, 25, strutted down the runway at the Coperni fashion show topless, covering her breasts with her hands, while wearing nude underwear and heels.  (Getty Images)

Once the painters were finished, another artist finished Hadid’s look by pulling down her sleeves and using a pair of scissors to create an off-the-shoulder dress. 

Yolanda Hadid and Bella Hadid attend a party celebrating 'Serpenti Forever' By Nicholas Kirwood for Bvlgari on Sept. 20, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images for Bvlgari)

The supermodel then walked down the runway fiercely and posed for cameras. 

The fashion show was hosted in the Salle des Textiles at the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris and Manel Torres is the inventor of the spray-on fabric.

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to post a photo of her and David Beckham’s 10-year-old daughter Harper posing with the Hadid sisters.  (AP)

Coperni dedicated its runway this year to "women of this world," as Hadid brought their vision to life.

Hadid also modeled at Victoria Beckham’s show during Paris Fashion Week. 

The Palestinian and Dutch model stunned in a long green dress, with long black latex gloves and matching leather-heeled boots. 

Hadid topped off her look with a metallic green draped accessory on her arm as she walked down the runway. Her long brunette hair was sleeked back to complete the look. 

Beckham took to Instagram to post a photo of her and David Beckham’s 10-year-old daughter Harper posing with the Hadid sisters. 

The caption read "#HarperSeven loving her time backstage with @GigiHadid and @BellaHadid" with two pink heart emojis and the hashtag #VBSS23.

