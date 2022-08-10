‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum talks evolution as judge and her beauty secrets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"America’s Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum is no stranger to flaunting her bikini bod on social media.

The 49-year-old star, who frequently posts swimsuit snaps on her Instagram, is sharing how she's managed to stay so fit as well as her evolution as a judge since joining the show in 2013.

After the first live show of season 17, Klum spoke with Fox News Digital and shared tips on how fans could keep themselves healthy, based on what she learned during a recent stay at a health clinic.

Klum explained she initially began searching for a health clinic in order to find a solution to her husband, Tom Kaulitz's, constant cluster headaches, but ultimately she decided to get herself checked out while she was there.

"As we went there, I thought I might as well do the same thing and have me turned inside and out," Klum said. "I really learned how to eat better again, and I learned so many amazing things that I never knew about."

One of the things she incorporated into her lifestyle is not drinking any liquids 30 minutes prior to eating, during her meals and 30 minutes after her meal, as she says it alters the digestive process. She also says she learned she isn’t supposed to eat raw foods right before going to bed, as it prevents your stomach from getting its rest.

"I learned all about gut health for two weeks. We did all this good stuff, it was amazing, I feel incredible. I have so much more energy, it’s amazing," Klum said. "It was very interesting for me because I always thought that I was doing the right thing but turns out I kind of wasn’t. But I guess, whatever works for everyone. It’s not like I went there to lose weight or anything, I really just went there for my husband."

Klum also discussed her time as a judge on "America’s Got Talent" and how her judging style has changed since she first started on the show and what she looks for in a contestant.

"For me being there, I want to have fun. I want to have fun, I want to be entertained, I want to be blown away, but I want to have a good time. I want good vibes from the people," Klum said.

While Klum doesn’t think she could ever be considered mean, she does admit to being more critical in her earlier seasons on the show. She first joined the show in 2013 for season 8, and stayed on until season 13, taking a break for two seasons before returning in season 15.

"Maybe I was harsher before, I don’t know," Klum said. "I feel like maybe I’ve gotten nicer over the years, or maybe they have just gotten so much better. Maybe that’s why I’m so much nicer because I don’t have to be so mean. I don’t think I was ever mean to be honest with you."

This season of the show features Terry Crews as host, and Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara as judges alongside Klum, as well as a number of talented contestants.

The contestants include country music group Chapel Hart, saxophonist Avery Dixon, magician Nicolas RIBS, comedian Lace Larrabee and singer Ben Lapidus.

"The American people and myself and staying true to myself," Lapidus said when asked who it was important to win over in the competition. "This idea that I have any control in making people like me, that’s just not how it works, and if it were, that wouldn’t be fun at all, so I’m just doing what I’m doing."

"America’s Got Talent" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.