Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha slams her ahead of royal baby's birth

Meghan Markle comes under fire from her estranged half-sister yet again in a documentary about Markle and Prince Harry's future royal baby.

Samantha Markle speculated that the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex will have a team of nannies for the royal baby.

"I think Meg will definitely get a nanny," Samantha said in "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Baby Story."

"I'm pretty sure that her threshold for stress could be quite low in the beginning. How many rooms in Frogmore? I can see them all being filled with nannies," she added (via Entertainment Tonight). :Meghan is very strong-minded, and there will definitely be a butting of heads, but Meghan could learn and grow from that. So if the nanny is strong enough, then she won't be left in tears."

Samantha also slammed the former "Suits" actress for allegedly being competitive with Kate Middleton.

"I believe that there is a jealous streak in Meg," Samantha said "She does like to be the center of attention. I feel like that's a part of what is happening now." Samantha particularly takes issue with Meghan's showstopping — and often expensive — wardrobe, noting, "I would spend less. I think a lot of people would. So that has been a bit controversial."

Samantha's biggest gripe remains with Meghan's estrangement from their father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan and Thomas haven't spoken since he missed her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. He's repeatedly made appeals to Meghan in the press to reach out to him, which he says she hasn't; Thomas published a handwritten letter she sent him asking him not to speak to tabloids.

Samantha herself hasn't spoken to Meghan since the former starlet first began dating the ginger prince and frequently spews venom about the Duchess in the press.

"I certainly think it's unfair to overshadow how integral dad was in [Meghan's] life. It's not that we were never there," Samantha said. "We've gone to your dance recitals, holidays, Thanksgivings… Now all of a sudden we don’t exist. You can't hurt people like this and then turn around and flip the script and play victim."

Samantha said she hopes that Meghan will allow the family to have a relationship with the royal baby, adding that it's "important that children have a bigger sense of their family and where they could from ... I would like to think that this child would have access to the best parts of grand dad … and get to know that side of the Markles."

Meghan and Prince Harry's royal baby is reportedly due at the end of April or early May. Samantha, meanwhile, plans on writing two tell-all books about the Duchess.