Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas will likely never meet the royal baby, says biographer in doc

In a new TLC documentary, one royal expert is claiming Thomas Markle will never see his grandchild.

In a clip sent to Fox News, Duncan Larcombe said the chances of Meghan Markle’s estranged father meeting her firstborn with Prince Harry are nil.

“I can’t think for a moment that Thomas Markle will ever be able to meet his grandson or granddaughter,” said Larcombe, one of the experts consulted in the upcoming doc “Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story.”

MEGHAN MARKLE'S FRIEND SERENA WILLIAMS MAY HAVE ACCIDENTALLY REVEALED HER ROYAL BABY'S GENDER

The former American actress, 37, became Britain’s Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry, 34, in May 2018. The couple is expecting their first child sometime this spring.

Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle, who also participated in the special, chimed, “You can’t hurt people like this and then turn around and flip the script and play victim.”

Thomas, a former Hollywood lighting director, has not spoken to his famous daughter after it was revealed he sold photos of himself to paparazzi ahead of the royal wedding.

MEGHAN MARKLE 'SHUNNING' QUEEN ELIZABETH'S DOCTORS, REPORT SAYS

Samantha, 54, insisted in the clip that Markle has “hurt the family” for not including them in her new life as a royal.

“Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story” aims to shed light on how Markle’s first child will rock the future of the monarchy. It features interviews with Grant Harrold, former butler to Harry’s father Prince Charles; former royal protection officer Ken Wharfe; historian Kate Williams; and several other royal experts of the standing of Larcombe, who is the author of “Prince Harry: The Inside Story.”

In February of this year, Thomas Markle, 74, released an emotional letter the former “Suits” star wrote to him in the wake of her wedding to Harry.

UK’s Daily Mail confirmed the account Markle’s close friends have shared with People magazine concerning the rift between father and daughter.

Thomas told The Mail he originally planned to keep the letter “totally private out of respect for her” until her friends “launched their attack” on him.

MEGHAN MARKLE HAS RECEIVED HUNDREDS OF GIFTS FOR ROYAL BABY

“Daddy, it is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you are causing,” Markle wrote in a handwritten letter that’s over five pages for the patriarch dated August 2018.

“Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand.”

“If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop,” wrote Markle. “Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband. I realize you are so far down this rabbit hole that you feel (or may not feel) there’s no way out, but if you take a moment to pause I think you’ll see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world.”

Markle also claimed she never received messages from Thomas regarding his reported heart attack, which he said occurred just before her nuptials.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SHATTER INSTAGRAM RECORDS

“You’ve told the press that you called me to say you weren’t coming to the wedding — that didn’t happen because you never called,” wrote Markle. “I have only ever loved, protected, and defended you, offering whatever financial support I could, worrying about your health. So the week of the wedding to hear about you having a heart attack through a tabloid was horrifying. I called and texted… I begged you to accept help — we sent someone to your home… and instead of speaking to me to accept this or any help, you stopped answering your phone and chose to only speak to tabloids.”

In the letter, Markle also addressed Thomas’ relationship with her half-sister.

“I pleaded with you to stop reading the tabloids,” wrote Markle. “On a daily basis, you fixated and clicked on the lies they were writing about me, especially those manufactured by your other daughter, who I barely know. You watched me silently suffer at the hands of your vicious lies, I crumbled inside.”

“Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story” airs Tuesday, April 9th on TLC.