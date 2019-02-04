Meghan Markle’s half-sister says she will release two tell-all books, will ‘hold nothing back’

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister revealed she will release a second explosive tell-all that will launch in the summer, just days before the former “Suits” star’s birthday on Aug. 4

Samantha Markle, 53, told UK’s Daily Star she will “hold nothing back” in the two upcoming bombshell books, the first of which she will release sometime in April or May — the same time the Duchess of Sussex will welcome her first child with husband Prince Harry.

Samantha has vowed to “cover everything from behind the scenes that the world does not know about."

“And trust me, there is a lot,” she added.

While Samantha has previously claimed her original memoir would be titled “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister,” the two parts will now be called “In the Shadows of The Duchess.”

“You’ve got to read my book to see what things were really like,” explained Samantha. “I have a very big mouth and speak my mind — as the world can see — at any cost, even if it makes me unpopular, but I tell the truth even if it makes me unpopular. (I have) never been afraid of the truth because if the truth makes me lose friends then they weren’t friends that I wanted to have anyway.”

Samantha wasn’t shy about hinting what her two new books will reveal.

“My sister was not raised an only child, that is a PR lie,” she said. “I’m not fluffing anything nor am I insulting or out to disparage. Life is full of a lot of challenges and some really beautiful moments. My book is honest and human about a lot of things including my own accomplishments and shortcomings. It’s reality and anyone in a family can relate.”

Samantha claimed she is “not out to hurt my sister” but her revelations won’t be all positive.

“I have spoken the truth about my feelings but have never been out to hurt my sister,” said Samantha. “Any reasonable person would question what she has done to the entire family and this is not about mudslinging it’s about truth and reality. Call it whatever you want but until in the less you read it you have no idea and cannot judge. It is an honest, warm and witty and heartfelt memoir. Not a negative pamphlet.”

“(But) all positive? Subjective, I suppose, but most intelligent and reasonable people will like it,” continued Samantha. “Let’s just say the nasty gossip about her on the internet is negative and by comparison, my book is not. People seem to want dirt. My book is not dirt… but it’s not fluff either.”

Samantha shared that the book will explore how her family has suffered from “cyberbullying” since Markle married into the British royal family in May of last year.

“’In the Shadows of The Duchess’ is my way of saying sometimes the most beautiful parts of life are found not in the bright light or the glare of the sun, but in the shadows and through challenges,” explained Samantha. “The title also suggests that there was a lot going on in the shadows that you don’t see and it does not mean that I am in the shadows. It means a lot of life happens in the shadows.”

In late December, Samantha earned herself a not-so-coveted spot on the police royalty and protection unit's "fixated persons list."

Samantha reportedly poses a "reputational risk" to the royal family.

A Scotland Yard source told the Times, "Someone like Samantha presents a risk rather than a threat. She is not committing criminal offenses, but she is causing concerns for the royal family."

The source added, "There is big potential for some major embarrassment for the Royals. Samantha could make a scene and create headlines with her actions — and let's face it, she's kind of already done that."

The source added that there likely have been "briefings" about Samantha's behavior and any potential responses to it.

Kensington Palace declined to comment to The Times about the report, but Samantha responded via Twitter.

"This is ridiculous as I'm in an electric wheelchair and I live on a different continent LOL and advocating for doing the right thing by our dad is hardly fixation. Stop your lying nonsense or be sued," she wrote.

Scotland Yard told The Times, "We do not confirm the identity of any person who may or may not be of interest to the police unless that person has been charged."

Samantha has very publicly attempted to extend olive branches several times — which, in the case of her recent, highly publicized Christmas card to the former "Suits" actress, she's sometimes rescinded.

Markle has been estranged from her sister since going public with her relationship with Prince Harry and has been estranged from their father since he missed the royal wedding.

Kensington Palace did not immediately return Fox News' request at the time for comment on the "fixated persons" list.

Fox News’ Jessica Sager contributed to this report.