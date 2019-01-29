Meghan Markle won't return for 'Suits' final season, creator says

Sorry "Suits" fans, but it seems as if Meghan Markle won't be returning to the drama series for its final season.

Speaking to reporters during the NBCUniversal portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday, creator Aaron Korsh admitted that they're "not currently pursuing asking Meghan to leave her position with the royal family and join us."

"I would love it," Korsh added. "But I think it's pretty close to zero."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week it was revealed that "Suits" was renewed for its 9th and final season. According to Deadline, the legal drama is set to return for a 10-episode season, which will debut in the summer of 2019. With the renewal, “Suits” will become the network’s longest-running original scripted series at 134 episodes.

Many fans aren’t surprised by the decision to pull the plug. The show lost three of its principal cast members in recent years. Season 6 saw the departure of Gina Torres while Season 7 wrapped up storylines for main characters Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle, who quit the series to marry Prince Harry and become the Duchess of Sussex in a high-profile royal wedding last May.

'SUITS' RENEWED FOR 9TH AND FINAL SEASON FOLLOWING DEPARTURE OF MEGHAN MARKLE, PATRICK J. ADAMS

Fortunately, this isn’t the end for the world of “Suits," a spinoff series — titled “Pearson" and starring Torres’ character Jessica Pearson — has been picked up. The newly announced show will follow the life of Pearson, a recently disbarred NYC powerhouse lawyer, as she adjusts to down and dirty Chicago politics, according to USA.

Earlier in the panel, Korsh opened up about attending the royal wedding last May, calling it a "once in a lifetime magical experience."

"The thing I will say about that was we all went as a family," Korsh explained. "We'd all been working together for 10 years, and had we just gone to London for no reason other than to have a reunion it would have been amazing, and the next day we went to a worldwide event. It was unbelievable, and I think it changed our lives in certain ways forever.

"But if it had never happened, we were a family on 'Suits' for 10 years, and that's the most important thing."

"Pearson" is set to air on USA Network.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.