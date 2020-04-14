Meghan Markle, palace aides had a ‘clash of cultures’ over her Hollywood past, royal expert claims

Meghan Markle and Buckingham Palace had a “clash of cultures” because aides didn’t approve of the former “Suits” star’s Hollywood past, one royal expert claims.

The Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey told The New Yorker on Tuesday that palace staff was reported to be “less enamored of the very qualities that made her irresistible to the press: her showbiz luster, self-confidence and feminist habits of assertion.”

Tominey, who has written about the British royal family for more than a decade, claimed that Markle and Prince Harry’s “demands” did not go down well behind palace doors.

“It’s a bit like ‘Downton Abbey’ – there’s a hierarchy of staff who have been at Buckingham Palace for years and years, to serve Queen and country,” she explained. “And, therefore, for Harry and Meghan to be making demands, there was a bit of below-stairs chatter, particularly with the Duchess, that was, ‘Well, hang on a minute, who do you think you are?’”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living in California with their 11-month-son son Archie after stepping down as senior royals. However, the move has greatly impacted Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

“It is sad for the Queen – at 93, the last thing she wants to see is her family disappear into the sunset – and it is also a letdown for the British people,” Dickie Arbiter, a former press secretary at Buckingham Palace, told the outlet.

“But the British people are stoic, and they get on with it,” he continued. “And, if that’s what Harry and Meghan want, good luck to them.”

Since the move to California, the couple has revealed the name of a new foundation they plan to launch when the time is right.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on a charitable foundation named Archewell — a name they say has a special tie to their son, Archie.

The Telegraph first reported that the duke and duchess filed paperwork in the United States for a nonprofit organization named Archewell, that will provide both education and emotional support, among other services.

In a statement provided to Fox News, Markle and Harry explain their upcoming charitable organization derived from the Greek word "arche" which means "source of action."

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon," the statement reads.

While the trademark application has reportedly been filed, the couple hinted that they are in no rush to roll out its launch due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple shared.

"We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," the statement concludes.

On March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially closed their office in Buckingham Palace and stepped back as senior members of the royal family.

One day prior, the duo announced the suspension of their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues," they captioned the post highlighting community.

"Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another," it concluded.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.