Meghan Markle, Prince Harry catch backlash for unveiling their charity name during the coronavirus pandemic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are catching some backlash after revealing the name of their new charity organization amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care after contracting the coronavirus, which made many feel it was an insensitive time for the couple to announce their new endeavor.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only made the announcement after The Telegraph uncovered documents that were filed in order to launch the charity. The report notes that Harry and Meghan did not plan to unveil the name of their charity amid the pandemic, but the documents being uncovered prompted them to issue a statement to the outlet. It notes that, while their focus is on COVID-19, they felt the need to inform the public why they chose the name.

The couple’s charity is named Archwell and will reportedly run emotional support groups, a multi-media educational empire and even launch a wellbeing website in the near future, according to the outlet.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the statement read. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

They also gave some background on the title, including why it helped inspire them to name their 11-month old firstborn baby, Archie.

“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Despite not launching the charity during the pandemic, saying that they thought of the name prior to naming their baby Archie and having no plans to announce its name prior to the documents becoming public information, many critics of the royal couple took to Twitter to deride them as selfish and attention-seeking for dropping the name during the pandemic.

"Does she care? On the night, the #British #PM is in #ICU, #MeghanMarkle announces the name of her charity - '#Archwell'. Wow! #Megxit sufferers can go to sleep & look forward to #ArchieDay. Thank you very much, #Meghan! Where's the #getlost button?" one user wrote.

"#archewell #archwell whatever!!! How utterly hypocritical using their sons name when they moan and groan about privacy,l. We the public are just fed up with these two. #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle . Go away you our fakes," someone else wrote.

"PM Boris Johnson is in ICU. UK has över 5k deaths and is in lockdown.

Meghan & Harry: Let's make this about us, again," a third user mocked.

Despite the royal couple's usual band of vocal critics online, many on social media expressed excitement about seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new endeavor up and running when the timing is appropriate.

"So, apparently it's going to be the 'Archwell Foundation'! Whatever it's going to be called...it's going to be IMPRESSIVE!🤩💸💰🙏Do they have a P.O. box so I can start sending my money??" one user wrote.

"The foundation is a charitable endeavor! Archwell will help people!You don’t have to support; but you can’t tell them not to help those in need. Being hateful during a pandemic, why?" someone else noted.

As of Wednesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,446,557 people across 180 countries and territories, resulting in over 83,149 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 399,929 illnesses and at least 12,911 deaths.