Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm new foundation name, reveal launch will come when 'the time is right'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed the name of a new foundation they plan to launch when the time is right.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on a charitable foundation named Archewell — a name they say has a special tie to their son, Archie.

The Telegraph first reported that the couple, who recently relocated from Canada to Los Angeles, Calif., filed paperwork in the United States for a nonprofit organization named Archewell, that will provide both education and emotional support among other services.

HOW MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY ARE SPENDING THEIR TIME IN LA: REPORT

In a statement provided to the outlet, Meghan and Harry explained their upcoming charitable organization derived from the Greek word "arche" which means "source of action."

The couple insisted they fell upon the name and meaning of "arche" before launching their former Sussex Royal brand.

The couple shared that the meaning of "arche" inspired the duo to name their first child Archie.

MEGHAN MARKLE WANTS TO WRITE A SECOND COOKBOOK, RELAUNCH LIFESTYLE BLOG: REPORT

"To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon," the couple said in a statement to People.

While the trademark application has reportedly been filed, the couple hinted that they are in no rush to roll out its launch due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple continued in their statement.

MEGHAN MARKLE FORBIDS PRINCE HARRY TO TRAVEL OVERSEAS AFTER PRINCE CHARLES' CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS: REPORT

Reps for Meghan and Harry did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

On March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially closed their office in Buckingham Palace and stepped back as senior members of the royal family.

One day prior, the duo announced the suspension of their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues," they captioned the post highlighting community.

"Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another," it concluded.