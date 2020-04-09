Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charity targeted by trolls with website redirecting to Kanye West's 'Gold Digger': report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new charity, Archewell, has yet to officially launch, but it's already become the target of online trolls who have delivered a harsh message for the Duchess of Sussex.

In a statement to Fox News this week, Meghan and Harry confirmed their non-profit charity organization will come "when the time is right," given the current state of the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, a website was created by an anonymous user with the URL www.archewellfoundation.com, which redirected visitors to a YouTube video of Kanye West's 2005 "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx, according to multiple reports.

The humiliating ordeal comes at a time of transition for Meghan and Harry, who officially ended their duties as senior members of the royal family on March 31.

The couple has since relocated from Vancouver, Canada to Los Angeles, Calif., Meghan's hometown.

As of Thursday morning, the website had been taken down. But fans on Twitter who were able to catch a peek at the site were bowled over by the hoax, with a majority blasting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for allegedly failing to register a domain for the charity before trolls got their way.

One fan on Twitter called the anonymous troll behind the online blunder an "utter genius."

"Harry & Meghan's website hit by trolls redirecting it to 'Gold Digger' this is just too good," another criticized on Twitter. "But it wasn't trolls, they stupidly, but not surprisingly, forgot to register the website. Idiots."

"Keep digging Meghan, that hole might just take your ego one day," another chastised the Duchess on the social media platform.

The website hijack adds to the already-existing drama surrounding Archewell. Just hours after Meghan and Harry confirmed the charity's name, the couple received backlash for the timing of the announcement, which came amid the news that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only made the announcement after The Telegraph uncovered documents that were filed in order to launch the charity.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple said in an emailed statement to Fox News. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.