Prince Harry finds new life in North America 'a bit challenging,' friend says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It's been just a few months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarked on a new chapter in North America amid their departure as senior members of the royal family — and one pal close to the Duke of Sussex claims he's still struggling to find his footing.

British primatologist Jane Goodall says she has remained in contact with Harry, 35, who made multiple trips to join his wife Meghan, 38, in Vancouver, Canada, at the start of the year before officially making the move to the Duchess of Sussex's hometown of Los Angeles, Calif., last month.

Goodall spoke to the Radio Times about some big changes Harry is facing in his day-to-day life now that he's thousands of miles away from the British royal family. It turns out Goodall is unaware of how Harry will transition to earning his own keep in the States.

MEGHAN MARKLE 'RUNNING THE SHOW,’ TAKING ‘RESPONSIBILITY FROM HARRY’ FOLLOWING STAFF FIRING, EXPERT CLAIMS

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging now," Goodall shared, according to The Guardian.

The ethologist imagined that Harry has likely put a halt to one of his the traditional royal pastimes he once shared with his older brother, Prince William.

"They hunt and shoot," Harry's pal told the outlet. "But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting so I suspect that is over for him."

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON SNAG PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S SOCIAL MEDIA STAFFER AFTER SUSSEX ROYAL ENDS

Over the years, Harry and William enjoyed hunting trips together, at times being criticized for the controversial sport. In 2014, William launched an appeal to stop the illegal hunting of wildlife, according to The Guardian.

Goodall, also an environmental activist, was interviewed by Harry for a special edition of British Vogue guest-edited by Meghan last year. During the chat, Goodall claimed Harry "hinted" at raising Archie differently than he was.

"I made Archie do the queen's wave, saying, 'I suppose he'll have to learn this,'" Goodall recalled. "Harry said, 'No, he's not growing up like that.'"

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S CHARITY TARGETED BY TROLLS WITH WEBSITE REDIRECTING TO KANYE WAST'S 'GOLD DIGGER': REPORT

Since settling down in Los Angeles, Harry and Meghan's desire to become financially independent has been a topic of debate. The couple confirmed in a statement to Fox News last month that they have a plan in place to "personally" cover their security costs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harry was also reportedly in distress about the distance between him and his family after his father, Prince Charles, tested positive for coronavirus. The Prince of Wales has since made a recovery.